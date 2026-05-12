Army, Forest Service complete annual prescribed burn with drone support

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii— U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and the U.S. Forest Service successfully completed the annual prescribed burn of the Schofield Barracks training area May 12, 2026. Joint fire crews treated approximately 1,707 acres of invasive vegetation to reduce wildfire risk and maintain the integrity of military training lands.

The Schofield Barracks Military Range Prescribed Fire Plan guided the controlled operation, which specifically targeted highly flammable Guinea grass and other fine fuels. Prescribed burns are an essential component of the installation’s natural resource management program. These planned fires provide a safe, effective method to clear invasive vegetation that otherwise fuels dangerous, uncontrolled wildfires during dry summer months.

Central Oahu residents may have observed smoke or smelled fire during the operation. However, officials emphasized that fire crews strictly managed the planned event and did not battle an active wildfire.

"We understand that smoke and fire-related activity can raise concerns," said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander. "These burns are carefully planned and conducted under strict environmental conditions to help reduce wildfire risk and protect both the land and surrounding communities."

Unlike unpredictable wildfires that damage soil and infrastructure, fire crews intentionally manage prescribed burns to safely remove excess ground fuel. Clearing these significant fuel loads protects vital natural resources, including native forest habitats situated above the training range that house the endangered O‘ahu ‘elepaio, a native flycatcher species.

Trained personnel monitored operations 24/7 using advanced tracking tools and real-time weather assessments to ensure the fire remained precise and controlled. Planners established firebreaks, conducted environmental reviews, and coordinated closely with multiple external agencies before crews ignited any vegetation.

"Before any prescribed burn takes place, there is extensive planning and oversight involved," said Jake Faber, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii wildland fire crew supervisor. "Every burn is conducted under a detailed, approved burn plan. That plan includes safety requirements, environmental protections, and defined operational limits."

This year, the U.S. Forest Service introduced advanced technology to enhance both efficiency and personnel safety. Drone operators from the U.S. Forest Service employed a Freefly Alta X uncrewed aerial system to safely ignite remote and hard-to-reach sections of the training area. This system minimized the need to send firefighters into hazardous terrain while increasing overall operational effectiveness.

"At the end of the day, everything we do is centered on responsible land management," Faber added. "Our goal is to responsibly manage these lands in a way that reduces wildfire risk in the summer months, protecting the environment and surrounding communities. We follow established federal, state, and Army guidelines every step of the way."

Through ongoing environmental oversight and community coordination, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii continuously balances the necessity of maintaining safe, mission-ready training lands with its commitment to environmental stewardship and public safety.