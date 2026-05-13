U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Commander Receives 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan— Cmdr. Vince Deguzman, a Navy Medical Service Corps officer and the director for clinical support services at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, was recognized April 20, 2026, as one of two healthcare leaders with the 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award.The American Hospital Organization (AHA) recognized Deguzman for his outstanding service to the healthcare field. He received the 2026 Military Excellence in Healthcare Management Award.

According to AHA, these awards recognize uniformed and nonuniformed federal healthcare executives who have distinguished themselves through a single significant achievement or multiple sustained achievements that have contributed to the mission of the federal health system. The awardees were honored at the organization’s 2026 Annual Membership Meeting.

Since 2006, the Federal Healthcare Executive Special Achievement Award has recognized a federal healthcare executive (uniformed or nonuniformed commissioned officer level O-5 or lower/GS-14 level or lower equivalent) who has distinguished himself or herself through a singular significant achievement or multiple sustained achievements that have enhanced the organization’s mission and/or contributed to the improvement of the federal healthcare system in the 18 months from mid-2024 through 2025.

As a senior leader at the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed medical center in Okinawa, Japan, Deguzman improved patient care with his initiatives and expanded medical capabilities for service members. He led a multimillion-dollar initiative to modernize diagnostic imaging technology and helped launch the facility's first electromyography and pelvic-floor therapy programs, which expanded rehabilitation services for patients recovering from musculoskeletal injuries. Deguzman also championed the use of advanced blood products to increase survival rates in trauma cases and improve neonatal care.

In a first for the region, Deguzman pioneered a joint blood-bank partnership between Yokota Air Base and Yokosuka Naval Base. This collaboration created a more resilient distribution network to supply blood to eight military hospitals, forward-deployed ships and joint operations.

Additionally, Deguzman served as president of the American College of Healthcare Executives Overseas Chapter. In this role, he led professional development efforts for more than 200 military and civilian healthcare leaders across Europe and the Pacific.

When asked why this organization is so important to him, Deguzman said, “This recognition represents the national-level impact of Navy Medicine and highlights the critical role military healthcare professionals play in advancing healthcare excellence, operational readiness, and patient-centered innovation. It underscores that the work being accomplished at U.S. NMRTC Okinawa extends beyond our command, contributing meaningfully to broader conversations on leadership, quality, and healthcare transformation across the nation.”

Deguzman had this to say about receiving the award: “Personally, this award reflects the collective efforts of an exceptional team and reinforces the importance of servant leadership, continuous improvement, and unwavering commitment to those we serve. Most importantly, it showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to lead, innovate, and deliver world-class care in support of mission readiness.”

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, which is the largest overseas medical treatment facility staffed by active-duty Navy personnel and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff at USNH Okinawa understand their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of joint military commands and operations.

Trey Savitz, Public Affairs Officer

U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan

Comm: 011-81-971-7024

DSN: (315) 646-7024

isaac.s.savitz.civ@health.mil