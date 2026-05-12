DONNA ADELSON PROSECUTOR AGAIN A FINALIST FOR BIG BEND JUDGESHIP
May 12, 2026, 10:06 a.m. ET
Will the third time be the charm for judge-hopeful Sarah Kathryn Dugan?
The assistant state attorney, a felony prosecutor in Tallahassee, has been named a finalist for a Big Bend judgeship for a third time.
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