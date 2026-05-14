Exadel Launches Exadel Colleague, an Autonomous AI Delivery Peer Built to Solve Problems AI Coding Tools Leave Behind

Exadel Colleague: Your Autonomous AI Delivery Teammate

Patent-pending multi-agent technology works with human engineering teams inside existing workflows to clear backlogs, enforce quality, and deliver results

Exadel Colleague marks a critical shift from AI-assisted task execution to autonomous software delivery.” — Michael Boustridge, CEO of Exadel

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exadel , a global software development and consulting firm, today announced the launch of Exadel Colleague , an autonomous AI delivery peer built on patent-pending technology. Designed to address the real, compounding challenges that enterprise engineering teams face, such as unpredictable AI costs, persistent backlogs, fragile code quality, and capacity gaps, Exadel Colleague represents a fundamental shift in how AI-powered software delivery can work in practice.Unlike AI coding assistants that generate output and hand it back to developers, Exadel Colleague operates as a fully autonomous peer. It accepts tickets directly, plans the work, writes tests before any production code is generated, builds the solution, and submits a validated pull request for engineer review and approval. The entire hand-off is a single ticket assignment. Engineers stay in control of every critical decision, while Colleague handles the work in between 24x7.Built on patent-pending multi-agent technology and drawing on decades of Exadel engineering expertise, Colleague is agent-agnostic and model-agnostic, routing each task to the best available model, including Claude, Codex, Gemini, and others, without locking clients into any single vendor and enabling token optimization.Deployment options include private cloud, on-premise, and Bring Your Own Key, making Colleague enterprise-ready for organizations with strict data sovereignty and compliance requirements.In live engagements, teams have recovered more than 100 Human-Equivalent Hours per project, resolved up to 80 percent of low-to-mid complexity tickets autonomously, and reduced AI compute costs by almost 70 percent through Colleague's asynchronous execution and intelligent model routing. Every engagement begins with a benchmarked baseline, giving engineering leaders and business stakeholders measurable outputs from Day One."Exadel Colleague marks a critical shift from AI-assisted task execution to autonomous software delivery," said Michael Boustridge, CEO of Exadel. "Beyond accelerating development timelines, it fundamentally restructures the economics of enterprise AI. By operating continuously and optimizing token utilization by 75 percent, Colleague delivers exponential productivity gains without degrading margins. Furthermore, our model-agnostic architecture mitigates risk, ensuring organizations can scale global engineering capacity sustainably while maintaining long-term technological flexibility."Exadel Colleague integrates with developer tools such as Jira and Git in near real time with no disruption to existing workflows, no new tooling, and no onboarding requirement. It is available as part of every Exadel engagement.Exadel Colleague is available now and demos can be scheduled here About ExadelExadel is a global software development and consulting firm that transforms enterprises through AI, data, and modern engineering. We convert technology investments into measurable outcomes through deep collaboration and AI-native delivery. With 2,000+ professionals across the US, Europe, and LATAM, Exadel works with global brands across various industries to deliver projects that showcase Human Intelligence, Amplified by AI.

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