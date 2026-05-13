MERIT Announces Strategic Collaboration with MTI to Provide Spirometry Endpoints

MERIT, Your Clinical Endpoint Expert

For Too Long, Spirometry Had One Way In. Not Anymore.

This partnership accelerates the future of respiratory assessment. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for how spirometry should be captured, reviewed, and trusted.” — Heather Baumhauer, Chief Operating Officer of MERIT

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MERIT CRO, Inc. (MERIT) has partnered with Monitored Therapeutics, Inc. (MTI) to offer a new standard for spirometry endpoints—combining deep endpoint expertise with advanced respiratory measurement. This partnership gives sponsors a compelling, high-quality alternative in a space that’s overdue for innovation.Under the collaboration, MTI provides respiratory data capture through its GoSpiroplatform and Lisa, a real-time avatar-assisted coaching system that guides participants through spirometry maneuvers to improve consistency and repeatability. MERIT brings the power of human oversight, providing review by respiratory experts who ensure every effort meets rigorous scientific and clinical standards.Through EXCELSIOR™, MERIT’s secure, cloud‑based platform, teams gain full visibility into all spirometry data (accepted and rejected efforts) with 24/7 real‑time access for total transparency and operational efficiency. Together, MTI and MERIT create a fully integrated digital‑plus‑expert ecosystem that elevates data integrity, participant experience, and study confidence from end to end.“This partnership accelerates the future of respiratory assessment,” said Heather Baumhauer, Chief Operating Officer of MERIT. “Uniting MERIT’s expert oversight with MTI’s Avatar-Assisted Technology will deliver data clarity and confidence at a scale the industry has never seen. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for how spirometry should be captured, reviewed, and trusted.”“Partnering with MERIT expands what’s possible in respiratory data collection,” said Michael Taylor, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of MTI. “Together, we’re combining real-time patient guidance with centralized respiratory expertise and oversight to deliver more consistent, transparent, and reliable spirometry data for sponsors and CROs.”About MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical and preclinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, and cardiology. We partner with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors as well as CROs to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional trials. Together, our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide. MERIT has offices in Madison, WI, Shanghai, China, Toronto, Canada, and Sydney, Australia. https://meritcro.com/ About MTIMTI is a respiratory technology company focused on making high-quality lung function testing more accessible, more consistent, and easier to deliver across healthcare and clinical research. We connect devices, software, and guided workflows into a single platform that supports respiratory testing in clinic and at home—helping providers, health systems, pharmaceutical sponsors, and CROs expand access, reduce variability, and generate data they can trust. https://monitoredrx.com/

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