Cognisee Names Dr. Olaf Witkowski Chief Scientist as Frontier AI Moves Beyond LLMs

Leading artificial life researcher joins Cognisee to build Tacit Reasoners and cognitive infrastructure for consequential decisions and trusted autonomy.

Much of what matters in human knowledge has never been written down: the judgment of experts, the practices of communities, the skill embedded in bodies and cultures.” — Dr. Olaf Witkowski, Chief Scientist, Cognisee

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognisee , a frontier AI lab building Artificial Collective Intelligence , today announced that Dr. Olaf Witkowski has joined as Co-Founder and Chief Scientist.At Cognisee, Dr. Witkowski will lead research on Tacit Reasoners: compute-efficient AI systems designed to learn from expert judgment, embodied skill, contextual knowledge, and real-world decision-making.As AI moves from generation to consequential decisions and real-world action, Cognisee is building the missing cognition layer for agentic, physical, and augmented AI. Its research agenda spans tacit reasoning, open-ended and distributed continual learning, collective intelligence architectures, and Wisdom Vaults, sovereign knowledge repositories designed to preserve, govern, and compound high-context expertise over time.Cognisee's long-term goal is Diverse Superintelligence: a plural, collective form of superintelligence achieved through Artificial Collective Intelligence, where domain-specific intelligences coordinate, adapt, and compound across people, agents, and institutions."Scaling models is not the same as understanding intelligence," said Dr. Olaf Witkowski, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Cognisee. "Much of what matters in human knowledge has never been written down: the judgment of experts, the practices of communities, the skill embedded in bodies, tools, and cultures. Cognisee is treating that missing substrate as an architectural challenge. That is what makes this work scientifically important.""Olaf is one of the rare scientists who has spent his career studying intelligence as a collective, emergent, and living phenomenon," said Ahmer Inam, Founder and CEO of Cognisee. "That perspective is central to Cognisee. We are building systems that can learn from tacit context, support expert judgment, and help intelligence compound across people, agents, institutions, and machines."Dr. Witkowski is President of the International Society for Artificial Life and has held research roles at Princeton's Institute for Advanced Study, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, and the University of Tokyo. He has authored more than 100 publications and founded multiple deep-tech ventures across three continents. His research spans open-ended evolution, emergent communication, embodied cognition, and the conditions under which intelligence arises in collective systems.His appointment formalizes a research collaboration that has been underway for the past year. Together, Cognisee Founder and CEO Ahmer Inam and Dr. Witkowski have assembled a distributed research team spanning Japan, the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India, with expertise across collective intelligence, artificial life, reasoning systems, embodied intelligence, human-computer interaction, distributed continual learning, and sovereign AI infrastructure.Cognisee will make its first public appearance at Superintelligence for Humanity, an invitational summit held jointly at Harvard and the California Institute for Machine Consciousness on May 18 and 19, 2026. The summit will convene senior researchers, builders, and institutional partners to explore the shared cognitive infrastructure needed for AI systems that can reason, coordinate, and learn across humans, agents, machines, and institutions.At the summit, Cognisee will introduce Artificial Collective Intelligence as a research and infrastructure direction for accountable human-AI collectives, with an emphasis on provenance, consent, revocability, tacit expertise, coordination under uncertainty, open-ended learning, and distributed continual adaptation.About Cognisee's Research DirectionCognisee's central thesis is that the next paradigm of AI will require computational models of cognition, not just larger models trained on recorded data. The critical gap is tacit context: the expert judgment, institutional know-how, embodied skill, and domain reasoning that make intelligence reliable in the real world.Cognisee is developing Tacit Reasoners, Wisdom Vaults, and Artificial Collective Intelligence systems that turn high-context knowledge into compute-efficient, actionable, and continual intelligence. Its research spans expert reasoning, skilled action, distributed continual learning, and collective intelligence architectures designed to help humans, agents, and machines make better decisions, perform complex work, and compound knowledge over time.Cognisee is in active partnership scoping with sovereign institutions, enterprises, and research partners across the GCC, India, Japan, East Africa, Canada, and Europe.About CogniseeCognisee, a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, is a frontier AI lab building computational models of cognition for high-stakes decisions and real-world action. The company works with nations, institutions, enterprises, and communities to develop sovereign intelligence systems that preserve critical knowledge, unlock trusted autonomy, and support human-AI collaboration across digital and physical workflows.Learn more at www.cognisee.ai About Superintelligence for HumanitySuperintelligence for Humanity is an invitation-only summit on the future of AI, dignity, and sovereignty. The summit brings together senior researchers, builders, and institutions to examine the next frontier of AI: shared cognitive infrastructure for systems that can reason, coordinate, and learn together across humans, agents, machines, and institutions.Learn more at superintelligenceforhumanity.org.MEDIA CONTACTJennifer Ahken, Account Director, EGS PR, ja@egspr.com, 514-952-2072Tina Christopoulos, Communications Advisor, EGS PR, tc@egspr.com

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