NAS Pensacola, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Conduct Joint Security Exercise

By Ens. Trent Prince, Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF), Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) and other first responders conducted a joint security response exercise with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) May 12 at the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) building onboard the installation.

The exercise incorporated a simulated hostage scenario, designed to test the response of security personnel and emergency services during a rapidly evolving situation to enhance emergency response readiness and coordination.

“Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our base personnel is our top priority,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra “Mamasan” Newman. “We conduct these exercises to ensure we’re ready to confront any situation we might face, and so that we can test our response to any number of scenarios."

NAS Pensacola Installation Training Officer Erich Brinkmeier organized the exercise to strengthen coordination among emergency response agencies.

“It is vital that every entity on this base is aligned,” Brinkmeier said. “In a real-world situation, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office would also respond, so it’s important that we get good training repetitions with our community partners before an incident happens.”

Brinkmeier said installation personnel invest significant time planning and developing realistic scenarios to provide responders with practical, real-world training opportunities.

According to Brinkmeier, exercises like the May 12 event are an essential part of the installation’s security posture, ensuring responders are prepared to protect lives and maintain mission readiness.

“I do feel safer knowing that security is always training and looking at potential threats,” said Pensacola NMCRS Director Joy Barnes. “I’m glad that our team could participate as role players in the exercise to help our first responders train.”

“Our exceptional team provides the consistency and excellence that drives us forward,” Newman said. “We will remain constant in our efforts to protect the lives and well-being of our military and civilian workforce and ensure we train to the highest standards at all times.”

Naval Air Station Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” supports operational and training missions for several tenant commands, including Naval Air Technical Training Center, Naval Aviation Schools Command and Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training. The installation also hosts Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 and serves as headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command.

In addition to an active runway, the installation maintains a deepwater port supporting operations for the United States Coast Guard.