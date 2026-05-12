Consumer Protection Warns Homeowners Planning Remodeling Projects: Check Before You Wreck

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is advising consumers ahead of home improvement season to research project requirements before the demolition starts.

Home improvement is one of DCP’s most common complaint areas. Last year, the Investigations Division received 1,266 complaints related to home improvement. The department’s investigations resulted in $4.19 million in restitution for consumers, paid by offenders. The agency’s Home Improvement Guaranty Fund returned an additional $3 million to eligible consumers in 2025.

In one complaint reported to DCP, a consumer paid a home improvement contractor nearly $9,300 to build a retaining wall. The home improvement contractor performed minimal work, leaving the property in an unsafe condition. The contractor never returned to complete the project and did not respond to the consumer’s refund requests.

Another homeowner reported they were working in their yard when approached by an individual offering to replace their roof for $9,000. The deal was agreed upon, and the crew began cutting two holes in the roof. The homeowner was alerted that the roof was structurally unsound, and the cost would increase to $47,000. The consumer stopped the project, consulted with a third-party contractor and local building official, and did not agree to the inflated price.

“We want to remind those who are embarking on a home improvement project this spring, to thoroughly research the project requirements before they break ground,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Home improvement projects can be lengthy and expensive, and we want to remind homeowners to take their time before rushing into a project. Being aware of deceptive tactics can help save you thousands of dollars, and a huge headache.”

Ways to protect yourself during a home improvement project:

Hire local: Ask friends, family, and community members for a reliable home improvement contractor in the area. Be wary of fraudulent contractors who move into a new area, offer services through door-to-door solicitations, accept deposits, and leave without completing the project.

Verify registration: Once you have a contractor(s) in mind, verify their name or business on eLicense , a public search tool that informs consumers if credentials are active. It is illegal for an individual to conduct home improvement projects with an inactive or no Home Improvement Contractor (HIC) registration.

Determine who obtains building permit: Both parties must agree on who is pulling the building permit. If the contractor is responsible, the consumer should call the local building official to verify that the accurate permit was pulled. Permits are an additional form of consumer protection.

Ask for proof of insurance: Homeowners should ask the contractor for proof of general liability insurance coverage of at least $20,000. For verification, consumers can call the insurance company to confirm that the policy is valid.

Both parties must sign contract: Home improvement projects are required by law to have a written contract before the project starts. The contract must include the contractor’s registration number, the project summary, timeline, cost, and your three-day right to cancel.

In Connecticut, consumers can cancel within three days of signing a home improvement contract, which includes Saturday, a legal business day. No work should be started during this “cooling off period.” A homeowner may sign a waiver, stating they waive their right to cancel, in the event of an emergency that requires the work to be completed immediately.

For more information on home improvement projects and the best way to stay protected, consumers can visit DCP’s website.

To file a complaint regarding home improvement, consumers can email dcp.complaints@ct.gov or visit https://ct.gov/dcp/complaint.