Prime Minister Highlights Three Priorities at the 48th ASEAN Summit

Mon. 11 of May of 2026, 11:49h

On May 8th, 2026, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão attended the plenary session of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines, where he highlighted three priorities for the regional response: energy security and resilience, food security, and regional security and stability. The Summit, chaired by the Philippines and held under the theme “Charting Our Future, Together”, brought together the Heads of State and Government of the Member States.

In his remarks, the Head of the Government stated that geopolitical tensions continue to affect the global economy, with energy and food systems being affected by conflicts, climate change, and international instability.

“Geopolitical tensions are continually shaping the global economy. Energy and food systems are under severe strain from conflicts, climate change, and international instability. These developments show that economic security, food security, and strategic stability are deeply intertwined and require collective action,” said the Prime Minister.

On energy security, Xanana Gusmão warned of the effects of fuel price volatility, supply chain disruptions, and pressure on public finances, particularly in countries most dependent on fuel imports.

In this context, he argued that ASEAN should continue to diversify its sources of supply, invest in resilient infrastructure, and deepen practical cooperation, particularly through the ASEAN Oil Security Agreement and the ASEAN Energy Network.

“Our shared goal is to build a safer, more diversified, and more sustainable energy system for our region,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the energy crisis directly affects food security, as rising fuel prices increase the costs of production, transport, and fertilisers, making food more expensive and less affordable.

For Timor-Leste, food security is a strategic national priority. The Government has been strengthening this area through programmes to improve agricultural productivity, expand irrigation, and support farmers, fishermen, and rural communities.

Xanana Gusmão also called for stronger regional cooperation to protect ASEAN citizens in crises, including through consular assistance, evacuation, emergency response, and efforts to combat transnational crime, human trafficking, labour exploitation, and cybercrime.

“These challenges require coordinated responses and greater cooperation across law enforcement, immigration, labour protection, border management, victim protection, and public awareness campaigns,” he said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Member States for their support for Timor-Leste’s full integration into ASEAN and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2029.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Lê Minh Hưng. During the meeting, the Head of Government congratulated his Vietnamese counterpart on his election. He reiterated Timor-Leste’s commitment to ASEAN as a platform for peace, stability, economic transformation, and regional cooperation.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on education and training, trade and investment, fisheries and aquaculture, maritime cooperation, and the blue economy. They also emphasised the importance of deepening people-to-people ties and institutional cooperation in the context of Timor-Leste’s full integration into ASEAN.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the ongoing efforts to establish the Vietnamese Embassy in Dili, viewing the step as another milestone in strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.