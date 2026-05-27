Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

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Press Release

Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 27th, 2026

The Council of Ministers met in the Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão Auditorium at the Ministry of Finance in Dili to review the status of budget execution by government departments and their respective autonomous agencies under the 2026 General State Budget (2026 GSB), approved by Law No. 8/2025 of November 27th. All members of the Government, as well as the heads of the institutes and agencies within the State’s indirect administration, attended the meeting.

As of May 26th, 2026, execution of the 2026 GSB reached 30%. Of the total budget (including social security), set at US$2.445 billion, approximately US$736 million has been spent to date. During the meeting, the main challenges in budget execution were analysed, particularly those related to implementing the new Procurement and Public Contracts Code, as well as the needs and measures aimed at strengthening capacity to execute the programmes and projects outlined in the 2026 GSB. The operation of the computerised procurement system was also presented and analysed. END