JF Bell Group Publishes Definitive Business Guide for Veterinary Practice Ownership

Practical Business Guide to Starting Your Veterinary Practice, by Jimmy Bell CPA and Mira Johnson Mira Johnson, CPA, CVPM, MBA

The Practical Business Guide to Starting Your Veterinary Practice gives veterinarians the financial roadmap their education never did

The hardest part of starting your own practice isn’t medicine. It’s the business side nobody taught you. We wrote this book to change that.” — Jimmy Bell, Founder JF Bell Group

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JF Bell Group , a leading business coaching firm dedicated exclusively to the veterinary profession, today announced the upcoming release of Practical Business Guide to Starting Your Veterinary Practice , co-authored by Jimmy Bell, CPA, and Mira Johnson, CPA, CVPM, MBA. Published by John Wiley & Sons. It is available for pre-order on Amazon ; the book officially releases on June 10, 2026.The book arrives at a critical moment for the veterinary profession. Independent practice ownership is declining as corporate consolidation accelerates — yet the demand for veterinary care remains historically strong. For veterinarians wanting to own their own practice, the path from clinician to owner has never been more financially complex or more financially consequential.From evaluating readiness and defining a vision, to building budgets, structuring entities, navigating financing, and assembling a team — the book provides a step-by-step roadmap through every decision a new practice owner faces, in plain language, with real-world examples drawn from decades of working with independent veterinary practices across the country.For the veterinarian who has always wanted to own their practice but isn’t sure they can afford to, or doesn’t know where to start: this book was written for you. It is also written for seasoned veterinary practice owners looking for better financial performance to achieve their lifestyle goals.While the book is designed as a starting guide, the financial frameworks inside — cash flow management, break-even analysis, budgeting, and financial projection — are equally essential for any practice owner who has never been formally taught to read their own numbers with understanding.“Your practice is full. Your schedule is packed. So why isn’t the money showing up? The answer is in your P&L — and we’ll show you how to read it.”— Mira Johnson, CPA, CVPM, MBA — Managing Partner, JF Bell GroupABOUT THE BOOKPractical Business Guide to Starting Your Veterinary Practice integrates medical expertise and business acumen to help veterinarians make informed, strategic decisions at every stage of their ownership journey. Through relatable examples, real-world scenarios, and actionable frameworks, the book covers:1. Evaluating readiness, defining vision, and aligning ownership goals with personal and professional values2. Choosing between starting from scratch and acquiring an existing practice3. Essential budgeting, financial projection, and cash management principles tailored to veterinary businesses4. Navigating practice financing and preparing loan applications lenders take seriously5. Structuring your business entity correctly from day one (LLC vs. S-Corp and why it matters)6. Building and managing a team, vendor partnerships, and operational systems for a smooth launch7. Real-world case studies revealing common pitfalls and proven strategies for profitability and growthPublisher: John Wiley & Sons, Inc.ISBN: 978-1-394-29812-9Format: PaperbackRelease Date: June 10, 2026Pre-Order Now: amazon.com/dp/1394298129ABOUT JF BELL GROUPJF Bell Group a nationally-recognized business coaching firm serving the veterinary profession exclusively. Founded by Jimmy Bell, CPA, the firm brings over forty years of experience helping veterinarians build, grow, and profitably operate their practices. Through their VCPR (Veterinary Coaching for Profitability & Results), JF Bell Group provides the financial guidance, strategic coaching, and operational frameworks that veterinary schools don’t teach.Managing Partner Mira Johnson, CPA, CVPM, MBA, brings over a decade of specialized veterinary finance and practice management expertise, with a particular focus on automating financial operations and empowering practice owners through data-driven decision-making.Website: jfbellgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.