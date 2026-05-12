New Camp Lejeune IIF Modernizes Issue and Return Processing

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – The Individual Issue Facility has opened at Bldg. 1607 on Fir Street, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, with new technological advancements to streamline their appointment process, while also creating more space in the warehouse for better workflow in receiving and returning issued gear.

Ana Ayala-Spivey, project officer for the Consolidated Storage Program, explains that along with their new building, they now have the capability of tracking inventory changes and missing gear, reducing the wait time for service members while gear is being issued to them.

“With the appointment system, we’re ensuring that Marines are not sitting in our locations all day,” Spivey said. “In the future, we want to be able to service everyone on an appointment basis to ensure that all their gear is already packed and ready to be issued to them.”

The latest modernization initiative within IIF is called AI Packaging Solution. This provides Marines with a condensed kit to easily transport their new gear while also making more space within the warehouse.

When speaking at the grand opening of the new IIF building, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, explained the goal of this new building is to keep the process of issuing and returning gear as simple and timely as possible.

“The people cared about the process. It was all appointment based so now everything is advanced, thanks to technology,” said Ruiz.

Serving 250 to 400 Marines a day, IIF personnel seek changes and improvements to make the gear issue and return stress free, emphasizing that their priority is the warfighters.

“We will always look to correct deficiencies.” Spivey said. “We may not be exactly where we want to be today with the service we provide, but I think Marines that may have had interactions with us 34 years ago can now come back and have a different experience.”

To schedule an appointment for gear issue or return, please visit: https://www.logcom.marines.mil/Subordinate-Commands-Centers/Subordinate-Commands-/Marine-Force-Storage-Command-MFSC/CSP-Site-Locations/