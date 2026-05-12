Naval Research Lab’s Plume Modeling Tool Now on Mobile Devices

Supported by the Domestic Preparedness Support Initiative (DPSI), U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) researchers are continuing to advance the Contaminant Transport Analyst (CT-Analyst) by adding plugin support for the Android Tactical Awareness Kit (ATAK), enabling shared situational awareness across first responder communities using a mobile device.

“CT-Analyst is designed for the moments when every second matters,” said Adam Moses, a CT-Analyst researcher and developer at NRL. “It gives responders an immediate picture of where a hazard could go, even when information is incomplete.”

For over two decades, NRL has continued to shape, develop and expand the capabilities of CT-Analyst, an advanced, three-dimensional aerodynamic plume modeling tool. Designed for first responders, the software provides rapid prediction and assessments of airborne chemical agents and other hazardous threats. Over its operational history, CT-Analyst has supported numerous high-profile national security events, including presidential inaugurations, entertainment awards, and major sporting events.

Having modeled more than 30 locations worldwide, the tool has been deployed as a software asset to military, federal, state, and local security, planning, and hazardous materials (HAZMAT) teams. While it can operate anywhere, a special focus on urban environments and their unique geometries, CT-Analyst represents a critical capability for protecting both military personnel and civilian populations in large metropolitan areas.

ATAK: Putting Power in the Palm of the Hand While CT-Analyst carries its own user-friendly front-end interface, to bring this powerful modeling directly to the frontline, developers integrated CT-Analyst into the ATAK.

ATAK is a government-developed situational awareness application originally created for military and special operations, but now widely adopted by law enforcement and first responders. It provides a secure, interactive map-based interface on standard mobile devices, allowing teams to share real-time locations, data, and communications.

By deploying CT-Analyst as an ATAK plugin, the value of the tool is multiplied. Responders no longer must rely solely on bulky laptops or distant command post capabilities for hazard modeling. Instead, they can generate, view, and share complex threat assessments directly on their mobile devices at the tactical edge.

“This seamless integration ensures that every team member on the ground shares the same capability and operational picture, vastly improving coordination and response times during a crisis,” Moses said.

From Minutes to Instant Insight Unlike traditional plume modeling tools that require time-consuming calculations after an incident begins, CT-Analyst precomputes its models using high-fidelity digital models of real-world environments.

“This pre-computed approach saves time when predictions are needed, and allows users to generate hazard predictions instantly, adjusting for wind, location, or multiple release points on the fly, without waiting for new calculations to be run,” Moses said. “In operational scenarios, that speed can be critical. First responders can quickly identify potential danger zones, react swiftly to changing information, determine safe areas for staging and triage, and prioritize where to search for victims.”

Finding the Source Even When It’s Unknown In many real-world incidents, responders need to know where a hazardous release originated. Thanks to the pre-computed nature of the models, CT-Analyst enables a unique “backtrack” capability that uses sensor information, such as readings from fixed monitoring systems or field units, to estimate the likely source location.

By analyzing where contaminants are detected and tracing the plume backward, the system helps responders quickly narrow down the likely location of a release, enabling faster containment and investigation.

Supporting First Responders When It Matters Most Designed with usability in mind, CT-Analyst can be learned quickly and integrated into existing operational tools, allowing first responders to begin using it with minimal training. Its ability to operate with limited information and integrate live data feeds makes it particularly valuable in dynamic, real-world situations.

Whether responding to an accidental chemical release or preparing for large-scale public events, the technology provides decision-makers with rapid, data-driven insight within devices and applications already familiar to them.

“We’re not trying to give a perfect answer down to every meter,” Moses said. “We’re giving responders something fast and reliable inside of the tools they are already using, so that they can gain awareness immediately, and that’s what saves time and lives.”

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.