Frank Gay Services and Orlando Magic Continue Community Impact Through Free Throw and Saves Program

Frank Gay Services donates and installs a new HVAC unit for a local family through the Pathways to Home program.

Partnership raises funds for OMYF and supports families across Central Florida with recent HVAC donation

For the fourth year, the Magic have joined Frank Gay in meaningful community initiatives that positively impact local families and organizations throughout Central Florida.” — Orlando Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic and Frank Gay Services continue to make a meaningful impact throughout Central Florida through their community-focused partnership and the ongoing success of the Free Throw and Saves program, which supports local families and nonprofit organizations across the region.

Since partnering in 2022, the Orlando Magic and Frank Gay Services have prioritized community impact through the Free Throw and Saves initiative. For every free throw made during Magic home games throughout the regular season, Frank Gay Services donated $10 to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF). Through this season’s campaign, Frank Gay Services donated a total of $20,000 to OMYF.

“For the fourth year, the Magic have joined Frank Gay in meaningful community initiatives that positively impact local families and organizations throughout Central Florida,” said Orlando Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “The Free Throw and Saves program reflects our shared commitment to giving back to the community and creating opportunities to support those who need it most.”

Over the last four years, Frank Gay Services has contributed more than $65,000 to local nonprofits through the Free Throw and Saves program, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting youth and families throughout Central Florida.

“At Frank Gay Services, our mission is to care for our community by supporting families in need,” said Frank Gay Services Market Area President Chris Tuttle. “Through our Free Throw and Saves program, we’re able to connect the excitement of Orlando Magic basketball with meaningful community impact. We’re proud to support the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation and help provide resources that benefit families across Central Florida.”

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations focused on education, housing and homelessness, the arts and health programs aimed at preventing childhood obesity.

As part of the partnership’s ongoing community efforts, the Orlando Magic and Frank Gay Services also recently provided one local family a brand-new HVAC system (photo/video link above), helping provide comfort and stability to a family supported by RISE Community Solutions. The family was also presented tickets to an Orlando Magic game.

The family’s home is owned by RISE Community Solutions, which has supported more than 1,300 families experiencing homelessness through its Pathways to Home program. Pathways to Home is one of the only Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) program in Central Florida specifically for families with children, with 100 percent of graduates remaining permanently housed five years later.

The home receiving the new HVAC unit is one of five single-family PSH residences in Winter Springs, where a reliable HVAC system is critical as the family manages significant medical and life challenges.

“It means a lot,” said RISE Community Solutions Program Director Kelvin Coachman. “Frank Gay Services is an amazing company and seeing them give back to our community and support participants in our programs is truly heartwarming.”

About Frank Gay Services

Founded in 1976, Frank Gay Services is a full-service plumbing, air conditioning, electrical, and drain company serving the Greater Central Florida area. Now celebrating 50 years in business, the company provides 24-hour emergency service with trained and certified technicians dedicated to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. Frank Gay Services is proud to support the communities it serves through local partnerships and charitable initiatives. Learn more at FrankGayServices.com.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning eight division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $31 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 36 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

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