AllenComm Named to Training Industry’s Top Custom Content List for 15th Consecutive Year

AllenComm has been named to Training Industry's Top Custom Content Providers list for 2026, marking 15 consecutive years of recognition. Ron Zamir, CEO of AllenComm, a top custom learning and corporate training company serving Fortune 500 organizations for over 40 years.

Award-winning corporate training provider AllenComm delivers custom learning solutions that drive measurable results

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than half the Fortune 500 have trusted AllenComm to build custom learning programs that close performance gaps and drive measurable business outcomes.AllenComm, a leading provider of custom learning solutions and corporate training, has been named to Training Industry’s Top Custom Content Providers list for 2026, marking the company’s 15th consecutive year on the list.“Effective custom learning requires strong partnership, proven instructional design expertise, and a clear focus on performance outcomes,” said Ron Zamir, CEO of AllenComm. “We support organizations of all sizes, across industries, with the experience to operate at scale and the attention to deliver solutions built around each client’s specific goals.”Over the last four decades, more than half the Fortune 500 have partnered with AllenComm to build custom learning programs, and the firm has earned over 550 industry and client awards for its work.Training Industry evaluates custom learning providers on the quality and scope of their content development services, market presence, client portfolio strength, and business growth. Selection for the Top 20 list signals a proven ability to deliver across the full spectrum of modern learning formats, from self-paced eLearning and simulations to instructor-led training and AR/VR experiences.AllenComm’s approach to custom learning starts with a deep understanding of each client’s goals, culture, workforce context, and performance gaps. Instructional designers work directly with client stakeholders from needs assessment and storyboarding through production and deployment, ensuring every solution reflects the organization’s specific processes, terminology, and learner needs.Capabilities span custom eLearning, instructor-led training design, compliance and leadership development programs, onboarding , content modernization, and scenario-based learning, alongside emerging capabilities in AI-enabled learning solutions, adaptive experiences, and immersive technologies, all grounded in adult learning theory and built to drive measurable performance outcomes.“Fifteen consecutive years on this list is an honor, and it reflects the people behind the work,” Zamir said. “Some of our people have been here 15, 20 years, and even longer. That shows up in the quality of what we deliver. When clients work with us, they’re working with people who have built careers around getting this right.”Discover how AllenComm can transform your learning programs. Connect with our team today to see how custom solutions designed for your organization can drive measurable performance and lasting business impact.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won more than 550 awards for its extensive advisory, design, development, technology, and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of the Learning Leader Connect group and the Learner Experience Evolution podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.

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