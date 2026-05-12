Major F-35 milestone reached with 104th Fighter Wing and Lockheed Martin By Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts – The 104thFighter Wing reached another major milestone last week in its conversion to the F-35 Lightning II multi-role stealth fighter, receiving over 1,000 items and nearly $1 billion worth of necessary support equipment. The 104th, which was selected to receive the F-35 in 2024 following the final record of decision, has been sending pilots and maintainers away to train on the new platform, but the arrival of this support equipment marks the first physical delivery of goods necessary to operate the fighters. “This is the first item on the checklist for us as a wing when it comes to the delivery of the F-35,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adam Casineau, 104thaerospace ground equipment superintendent. “Now that we have this equipment, we are about ready to host the first delivery of jets.” Casineau led airmen from across the wing in receiving, unpacking, and inspecting, and inputting the equipment into inventory – a task requiring the combined efforts of maintenance and logistics teams. “Integrating our new F-35 support equipment directly enhances our operational readiness, but it wouldn't be possible without our maintainers and logisticians,” said Maj. Scott ‘Boom’ McGowen, 104thmaintenance squadron commander. “Their relentless effort in working through these shipments ensures our team has exactly what it needs to execute the mission.” The equipment received, which includes items like hand tools, avionics programmers, and engine hoists and transporters, is part of an item pool known colloquially as the Joint Program Office, or JPO pool. The equipment remains owned by F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin, who sends and rotates it between F-35 units globally in line with international security requirements. Andrew Bamberg, a field sales support systems engineer at Lockheed Martin, was also at Barnes to assist with the process and to train airmen on Lockheed’s Autonomic Logistics Information System, or ALIS, which is used to manage the movement of items throughout the JPO pool. “Once everything is entered to be processed, we will go to each work center and go over the ALIS portion,” said Bamberg. “ALIS is what maintenance and maintainers will use to do their everyday business”. Members from the 115th FW of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, who recently started flying the F-35, in addition to members from the 173rdFighter Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard, who have recently been selected to receive the F-35, were also present at Barnes to share best practices and learn from the process. The 104this still on track to receive the first delivery of F-35’s in June.