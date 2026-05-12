Stratus Rooftop Lounge Named #1 Best Rooftop Bar in Chattanooga by TheRooftopGuide.com

“Outdoor seating at Stratus Rooftop Lounge, where guests can enjoy craft cocktails, firepits, and views of Lookout Mountain.

The rooftop destination atop Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga Downtown earns top recognition for its craft cocktails, skyline views, and guest experience.

We set out to create a rooftop experience that feels both elevated and welcoming, reflecting the energy of Chattanooga, and delivering a level of quality and creativity that exceeds expectations.” — Chris Moore

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratus Rooftop Lounge, located atop Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga Downtown, has been named the #1 Best Rooftop Bar in Chattanooga by TheRooftopGuide.com, a leading global resource for rooftop destinations.

The recognition highlights Stratus as a standout in Chattanooga’s growing food and beverage scene, known for its elevated atmosphere, craft cocktail program, and skyline views.

“We set out to create a rooftop experience that feels both elevated and welcoming, something that reflects the energy of Chattanooga while delivering a level of quality and creativity that exceeds expectations,” said Chris Moore, Director of Food and Beverage, Full Service & Lifestyle Brands for LBA Hospitality. “To be recognized as the #1 rooftop in the city is incredibly meaningful for our team.”

Located in the heart of Chattanooga’s Southside, Stratus offers a setting that transitions from daytime lounging to an energetic evening atmosphere. Guests can expect a thoughtfully curated menu of cocktails and light fare, paired with intentional design, music, and service that encourage connection and memorable experiences.

This recognition from TheRooftopGuide.com reinforces Stratus as a must-visit destination for both locals and travelers. The venue will also be featured on the website’s homepage as one of its highlighted rooftop destinations, expanding visibility to a global audience.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge is open to the public and available for private events, celebrations, and group gatherings.

For more information, visit www.stratusrooftop.com or follow along on social media at @stratusrooftop.chatt

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About Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Stratus Rooftop Lounge is a cocktail-forward rooftop destination located atop Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga Downtown in the city’s vibrant Southside district. Designed as a social gathering space for both locals and travelers, Stratus pairs craft cocktails, shareable plates, and skyline views with an atmosphere that shifts effortlessly from relaxed daytime lounging to energetic evenings. With a focus on thoughtful design, elevated hospitality, and memorable experiences, Stratus has quickly become a go-to destination for nights out, celebrations, and connection in Chattanooga.

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About Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga Downtown

Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga Downtown is a lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Chattanooga’s Southside, a neighborhood known for its energy, walkability, and local dining scene. Designed to bring people together, the hotel blends modern accommodations with vibrant social spaces and locally inspired food and beverage concepts, including Nomia Modern Kitchen and Stratus Rooftop Lounge. Developed by 3H Group and managed by LBA Hospitality, the property offers guests an experience that feels connected to the community while delivering the quality and consistency of the Hyatt brand.

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