Living Will Lawyer Services Support Estate Planning Decisions

Cruz and Cruz Law is a family-run law firm handling estate planning and workers’ compensation matters.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruz and Cruz Law provides estate planning services that include wills, trusts, healthcare directives, powers of attorney, guardianship counseling, and living documents. Service information explains how these records organize medical preferences, asset instructions, and family responsibilities in advance of difficult decisions.The firm helps individuals and families look at their care options, deal with probate issues, transfer property, and manage documents, all while including living documents in a larger estate planning process. As a living will lawyer in Long Beach, CA , Cruz and Cruz Law helps clients prepare healthcare directives that record medical care preferences and decision-making instructions.Built around estate planning and workers’ compensation practice areas, Cruz and Cruz Law outlines services for drafting and revising wills, structuring revocable and irrevocable trusts, establishing healthcare directives, preparing powers of attorney, and counseling on guardianship for minor children or dependents. Its website also explains workplace injury claims, medical expenses, lost wages, employer disputes, insurer disputes, and legal representation for workplace accident cases.Practical estate planning information helps separate the roles of wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and powers of attorney within family and asset planning. A living will lawyer handles documents focused on care instructions, while wills and trusts address property, beneficiaries, probate review, asset transfer, confidentiality concerns, document control during incapacity, and family instructions. Each category addresses a different decision point when families review records.Law Firm Overview:Cruz and Cruz Law is a family-run law firm handling estate planning and workers’ compensation matters. Its services include wills, trusts, living documents, healthcare directives, powers of attorney, workplace injury claims, and related legal representation.Address: 100 Oceangate #1200,City: Long BeachState: CaliforniaZip code: 90802Phone: 562-276-2333/714-283-3803

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