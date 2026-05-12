Hamilton improving development reviews and access to planning information through new tools & pilot projects

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton is making it faster and easier for residents to access information about development in their community with new digital tools designed to improve accessibility, transparency and customer service.

For many residents, finding information about development applications can be complex and time-consuming, often requiring multiple steps or direct contact with City staff. New tools will simplify access for everyone, making information easier to find and understand online.

City’s participation in the Bloomberg Harvard Innovation Track and Implementation Accelerator Programs is helping improve development approvals and customer experience in Hamilton

The City is also seeing measurable progress through the All4One pilot, which has reduced municipal processing timelines by 123 days (46 per cent) compared to previous standards, while improving communication and coordination between City staff and applicants.

These early results demonstrate that targeted improvements are working. The City’s focus now is on building on this momentum by expanding successful approaches more broadly across the development approvals system to improve consistency, transparency and customer experience.

This work supports the City’s efforts to advance the construction of 47,000 housing units by 2031 by reducing administrative barriers and improving access to planning information.

“This work is delivering on my commitment to improve customer service at City Hall by making processes easier to navigate, transparent and responsive for Hamiltonians,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “By improving access to planning information, reducing delays and modernizing how development applications move through the system, we are helping residents better understand what’s happening in their neighbourhoods while advancing the housing and infrastructure our growing city needs. These are practical improvements that are helping us build more homes faster, improve communication with residents and applicants, and create a more efficient and accountable process for everyone involved - supporting thousands of jobs in construction and development across Hamilton.”

Following the success of the city’s two initial planning pilots, developed through the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative last year, staff took the opportunity to participate in another program, the Bloomberg Implementation Accelerator Program.

The goal of this program was to simplify how residents access information on planning applications while improving internal efficiency.

Planning staff developed two key initiatives: a prototype for a Planning Application information website and a Minor Variance information brochure.

The soon to launch public-facing Planning Application Information website will allow residents to quickly access details about planning applications online, reducing the need to contact City staff and streamlining the current process.

The Minor Variance information brochure provides clear, plain language information to help residents better understand and navigate what can often be a complex application process.

City staff will continue to engage residents as these tools evolve, including opportunities for feedback to help shape the final products and ensure they meet community needs.

The work does not end here - staff will continue building on these efforts by expanding successful approaches and exploring opportunities to improve development approvals and customer experience across the system.

“The results we are seeing demonstrate what is possible when we focus on improving customer experience and how development applications move through the system,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “We are already seeing measurable improvements in timelines, coordination and communication through pilot projects, while also building new tools that will make planning information more transparent, easier to navigate and more accessible for residents, businesses, and developers.”

Quick Facts

The next step for the planning application website is to create a working prototype using the City’s Engage Hamilton platform.

The Minor Variance brochure will be the catalyst for staff to create similar brochures for other planning applications.

The All4One pilot reduced municipal processing timelines by 123 days (46 per cent) compared to previous standards.

Three All4One pilot applications received Conditional Site Plan approval in an average of 28 days.

This work supports the City’s efforts to advance the construction of 47,000 housing units by 2031 by reducing administrative barriers and improving access to planning information.

Additional Resources