Orbit selected as technology partner for the Asset Owner Diversity Charter

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The AI investment research platform will power the data and analytics infrastructure behind one of asset management’s most influential diversity initiatives.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Financial Technology, the award-winning AI platform for institutional investment research, today announced its selection as the technology partner to the Asset Owner Diversity Charter (AODC), the initiative committed to building an investment industry that reflects the diverse societies it serves.

Orbit will design, build, and power AODC’s end-to-end data and automation platform. The scope covers the full Asset Manager Diversity and Inclusion Questionnaire framework, a secure platform for collecting responses from hundreds of asset managers and owners every year, dedicated environments for each participating firm, and the aggregation of current and historical submissions into a structured, machine-readable dataset used across the industry.

The platform will deliver year-on-year trend analysis, benchmarking across firms, regions, asset classes, and AUM, and interactive dashboards with drill-through and export functionality. Automated workflows, role-based access, and robust data governance sit at the core of the build.

“The charter’s impact depends on the quality, consistency, and accessibility of the data behind it,” said Helen Price, Co-Chair of the AODC Steering Committee. “Orbit’s platform gives our signatories and participating managers the tools to report, benchmark, and act on diversity data with a level of rigor the industry has not had before.”

The appointment places Orbit at the center of a flagship industry initiative whose signatories collectively manage over £1 trillion in assets. Participating asset managers and owners will work directly with Orbit’s infrastructure, creating a standardized, auditable, and scalable evidence base for diversity and inclusion across the asset management ecosystem.

“AODC is setting the standard for transparency and accountability on diversity across the investment industry, and we are proud to put our platform to work behind it,” said Da Wei, CEO of Orbit. This is exactly the kind of large-scale, high-integrity data infrastructure Orbit was built for.”

Orbit’s selection reflects a wider shift in how institutional investors approach stewardship, ESG, and workforce data. Signatories require transparent, comparable, and defensible information from their managers. Orbit’s infrastructure, already trusted by global asset managers and used to process more than 70 million documents annually across 75,000 companies, brings that same standard of reliability to AODC.

The announcement was made at the recent AODC annual conference in London.

About Orbit Financial Technology

Orbit is an award-winning AI-powered investment research platform designed to empower informed, data-driven decision-making ahead of the curve. Orbit’s extensive coverage, coupled with rigorous quality control measures, ensures access to reliable and timely information. Orbit facilitates automated workflows and comprehensive data analysis, streamlining research processes and uncovering critical insights. By committing to data integrity and clarity, Orbit enables users to confidently navigate complex financial landscapes and make strategic decisions with precision. Learn more at orbitfin.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Asset Owner Diversity Charter

The Asset Owner Diversity Charter (AODC), launched in 2020, is a commitment by signatory firms to work together to build an investment industry that represents a more balanced and fair reflection of diverse societies. Signatories commit to incorporating diversity into manager selection and ongoing manager monitoring, and to collaborating across the industry on best practices. The charter brings together asset owners, asset managers, consultants, academics, and other key stakeholders, and operates under the Diversity Project.

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