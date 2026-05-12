Influential Women Features Chera Gallagher, MM: Workforce Development Advisor and Career Empowerment Advocate

Helping Individuals Rebuild Their Futures Through Workforce Training, Compassionate Leadership, and a Commitment to Community Impact

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chera Gallagher, MM, is a dedicated workforce development professional and experienced management leader whose career has been built around helping individuals improve their lives through opportunity, education, and meaningful employment. With more than 28 years of experience in social and human services, nonprofit leadership, and workforce development, Chera has established herself as a respected advocate for underserved communities and individuals seeking greater economic stability and personal growth.Holding both a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Master’s in Management from the University of Phoenix, Chera combines strategic leadership with hands-on experience and a deeply people-centered approach to her work. Over the course of her career, she has spent 14 years in leadership positions supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, where she became known for her integrity, positivity, strong work ethic, and ability to create supportive, inclusive environments that foster both personal and organizational success.Today, Chera serves as a Career Advisor in workforce development in New Jersey for a company contracted to provide career services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant program. In this role, she works directly with unemployed and underemployed individuals, helping them gain access to training opportunities in high-demand industries and career pathways.Her work includes guiding participants through enrollment processes and helping secure full or partial funding for workforce training programs such as CDL certification, Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN), medical assisting, billing and coding, CompTIA certifications, and other in-demand vocational and technical programs. Through her guidance, individuals are able to pursue careers that provide greater stability, financial independence, and long-term growth opportunities.What makes Chera’s work especially impactful is the empathy and understanding she brings to every client interaction. Having personally navigated career transitions and professional challenges herself, she deeply understands the fears, uncertainty, and obstacles many job seekers experience. That personal perspective allows her to connect authentically with participants while helping them build confidence and move toward meaningful employment opportunities.Passionate about empowering others, Chera believes workforce development is about far more than simply finding someone a job. For her, it is about restoring confidence, creating pathways to self-sufficiency, and helping individuals regain hope for their futures. Her leadership style is transformational, rooted in collaboration, inclusion, and practical problem-solving. With a people-first mindset, Chera thrives in environments where people are encouraged to contribute ideas and support one another’s success.Having experienced unsupportive workplace environments with growth limitations earlier in her own career, Chera now deeply values professional spaces where individuals feel respected, heard, and appreciated. That experience has shaped the way she approaches leadership and advocacy, motivating her to help create and be a part of healthier workplace cultures where collaboration and inclusivity are prioritized.Chera attributes much of her success to her children. Becoming a mother at a young age while still trying to find her own direction in life became the catalyst that inspired her personal and educational growth. As her children grew older, she realized she was encouraging them to value education, financial stability, and a better future while not exhibiting those principles herself.That realization became a defining turning point. Chera understood that her children learned more from what they observed than from what they were told, and she wanted to become the example her children could truly respect and follow. At the time, she held only a high school diploma, and she challenged herself to pursue the same educational and personal growth she encouraged in her children.From that moment forward, Chera committed herself to continuing her education and investing in her future. She enrolled in Massage Therapy school in 2005 and completed the program. She eventually set out to pursue her college degree. Graduating in 2025 with her Master’s in Management degree. While the journey has not always been easy, being a full-time mom, student, and caretaker, she believes it has been incredibly worthwhile and transformative. Today, while helping others improve their lives through workforce development, she also continues pursuing her own education at the doctoral level.One of the most important pieces of advice Chera has ever received is to be confident in her abilities. She believes confidence is essential to both personal and professional growth and has carried that lesson with her throughout every stage of her career.For young women entering workforce development and leadership fields, Chera encourages them to remain vigilant, grounded, and prayerful in whatever way feels meaningful to them personally. Whether through prayer, meditation, affirmations, or self-reflection, she believes staying emotionally and spiritually centered is critical for navigating professional challenges and maintaining resilience.According to Chera, one of the biggest challenges in workforce development today is the increasingly competitive labor market and the growing difficulty many job seekers face when trying to stand out to employers. She emphasizes the importance of tailoring resumes, understanding applicant tracking systems and keyword strategies, and adapting to evolving hiring trends.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity in workforce training programs, trade industries, and the expanding support systems available for women entrepreneurs and professionals. She believes these growing networks and educational opportunities are helping individuals create new paths toward career advancement and economic mobility.At the core of Chera’s professional and personal philosophy is connection. She values genuine relationships, shared experiences, and surrounding herself with people who appreciate and uplift one another. Whether through work, family, music, travel, or community involvement, she believes authentic connection is one of life’s greatest sources of fulfillment.Guided by compassion, resilience, and a commitment to helping others succeed, Chera Gallagher continues to make a lasting impact through her leadership in workforce development and her dedication to strengthening individuals, families, and communities one opportunity at a time.Learn More about Chera Gallagher:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chera-gallagher Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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