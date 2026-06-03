Influential Women Recognizes Bonnie J. Lewis for Redefining Luxury Interior Design Through Aging-in-Place Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale Designer Holds Rare Combination of Luxury Design Credentials and CAPS Certification, Helping Homeowners 55+ Live Beautifully and Independently Through RetirementSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Most homeowners aged 55 and older assume they have time to think about aging in place. What they may not realize is that 97% of U.S. homes are not adequately designed and built for longer lives and the physical and safety needs that naturally accompany aging, according to a Harvard Housing study. Having a home professionally designed and remodeled for aging in place before a need arises is a proactive solution that preserves independence, supports long-term wellness, and helps homeowners avoid the health or accident crisis decisions that too often lead to assisted living because it is too late to design and remodel a home properly. Bonnie J. Lewis, Principal of Bonnie J. Lewis Design in Scottsdale, Arizona, has built her career on delivering exactly that.Bonnie is a nationally recognized, degreed interior designer and Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist (CAPS), a credential issued by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), who has earned 56 national and regional design excellence awards since 2013. She was honored with the NAHB’s prestigious Best in American Living Award, Gold, for Best Remodel for Aging in Place 2025, the highest recognition in residential design in the country. She was also named a 2026 Best of Design honoree by Modern Luxury Interiors Scottsdale/Mountain, for Best Renovation for Aging in Place Interior Design.What sets Bonnie apart is the rare intersection of credentials, specialization, and aesthetic vision she brings to every project. She is not simply an interior designer who accommodates accessibility, she is a longevity design expert who holds the CAPS credential and has spent more than a decade specializing in luxury residential aging-in-place remodel design for adults 55 and older. Her work is guided by a deep understanding of the body’s aging process: changes in vision, balance, strength, mobility, and cognition that can occur gradually and without warning. Hip and knee surgery recovery. Arthritis. Debilitating falls. Neuropathy. Osteoporosis. Bonnie designs proactively, so her clients are prepared before any of these scenarios arise.Equally important is what her work looks like. Bonnie’s designs carry an elevated, non-medical aesthetic, visually sophisticated spaces that thoughtfully maintain continuity throughout the home. Her track record includes consistently increasing client home values. Bonnie J. Lewis Design implements highly specialized design based on the body’s aging process and meticulously weighs the impact of every decision in the design, space planning, and selection process of fixtures, materials, finishes, appliances, and furniture. The result is a design that intentionally supports physical, emotional, and psychological wellness at a luxury level.“Winning Gold is such an honor. It reaffirms that the caliber of my work is as high as my passion to help clients live longer and better.”— Bonnie J. Lewis, Principal, Bonnie J. Lewis DesignBefore founding her Scottsdale-based firm in 2013, Bonnie built a successful career in corporate marketing management with ITT and Rockwell, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from DePaul University. That foundation in strategic thinking, client communication, and project management remains central to how she approaches design today. Her work has been featured in Modern Luxury Scottsdale, Iconic Life, LUXE Arizona, and Phoenix Home & Garden, among other publications. She is an active member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), and regularly serves as a judge for design competitions including more than 20 ASID chapters nationwide, the Dallas Homebuilders Association, and Sophisticated St. Louis.With the U.S. population of adults 55 and older expanding rapidly and a projected shortage of senior housing on the horizon, luxury well-aging remodel design is both a lifestyle investment and a financially sound alternative to assisted living. “Please do not make the mistake of thinking you are too young for well-aging design,” she says. “Seize the opportunity to boost your longevity.”Learn More About Bonnie J. LewisInfluential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Bonnie-Lewis Website: https://bonniejlewisdesign.com/ About Bonnie J. Lewis DesignBonnie J. Lewis Design is a luxury interior design firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in residential remodel design for aging in place, wellness, and longevity for homeowners aged 55 and older. Principal Bonnie J. Lewis is a degreed interior designer, Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist (CAPS), and recipient of 56 national and regional design excellence awards. Contact: 480.742.9393 | BonnieJLewisDesign.comInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.