Historic Selma Transformation Brings New Digital Innovation Hub

Selma, AL Digital Innovation Center

Historic Selma partners unite to transform a landmark property into a next-generation hub for workforce development, AI, entrepreneurship, & digital innovation.

This project is about more than technology. It is about transforming a space once associated with struggle into a beacon of innovation, opportunity, and economic empowerment for future generations.” — Shaon Berry - CEO Metro Digital Group

SELMA, AL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progress Partners for Selma, the Selma Housing Authority, Metro Digital Group, and a coalition of educational and civic leaders have announced plans to launch the Selma Digital Innovation Center, a transformational redevelopment initiative designed to help bridge one of America’s most historically significant cities into a more innovative and economically empowered future.

The project will transform a historic building at 528 Washington Avenue into a next-generation workforce development, entrepreneurship, technology, AI, creator economy, and digital innovation hub serving students, young adults, entrepreneurs, and the broader Selma community.

“This project represents much more than a building redevelopment,” said Collins Pettaway Jr., President of Progress Partners for Selma. “We are creating future opportunity infrastructure for our community. Technology is rapidly changing the workforce, and Selma must position itself to compete and thrive in a modern digital economy.”

The Selma Digital Innovation Center is being developed through a collaborative public-private partnership involving the Mayor’s Office, the Housing Authority of Selma, Selma City Schools, Selma University, Wallace Community College Selma, Progress Partners, and Metro Digital Group.

The facility is expected to include gaming and esports environments, creator and streaming studios, AI and STEM learning labs, workforce development classrooms, media production spaces, entrepreneurship programming, and community event areas.

Metro Digital Group, a nationally operating company focused on gaming, STEM, creator economy programming, workforce development, and digital engagement initiatives, will serve as the lead development and ecosystem deployment partner for the project.

“We are honored to partner with Progress Partners, the City of Selma, the Housing Authority of Selma, Selma University, and the Selma City School District on a transformational initiative designed to help bridge one of America’s most historically significant cities into a more innovative and economically empowered future,” said Shaon Berry, President of Metro Digital Group.

“Together, we are reimagining a historic Selma building as a next-generation Digital Innovation Center focused on workforce development, entrepreneurship, AI, digital skills, creator economy pathways, and community opportunity. This project aligns directly with Metro’s mission to build inclusive technology and innovation ecosystems that create long-term economic mobility, workforce readiness, and future-facing opportunities for underserved communities.”

Local leaders say the project carries symbolic importance for Selma as the city continues efforts to strengthen economic development, education, workforce readiness, and community revitalization.

“The future of Selma depends on partnerships like this,” said Selma Councilwoman Lesia James. “By bringing together local government, education, housing leadership, and innovation-focused organizations, we can create opportunities for our youth and residents that simply did not exist before.”

Progress Partners Vice President John Deamer said the initiative is designed to meet students and residents where they are while exposing them to future-facing industries and career pathways.

“We want to remove traditional ceilings on learning and opportunity,” Deamer said. “Whether someone is interested in technology, entrepreneurship, content creation, digital media, workforce certifications, or future career development, this center is being designed to create pathways that help people grow, compete, and succeed.”

The Selma Digital Innovation Center is currently scheduled to begin design, construction planning, networking deployment, and infrastructure coordination in June 2026, with an anticipated opening targeted for 2027.

Progress Partners and Metro Digital Group are currently engaging strategic partners, sponsors, technology providers, workforce development organizations, and philanthropic collaborators interested in supporting the project’s long-term vision for economic mobility, innovation, and community transformation.

Progress Partners Director of Technology, Roger Blackmon, and owner of Computer Data and Network Services, in Selma, expressed excitement not only for the technology that will be included, but how dynamic the technology rooms will be designed. “People will feel like they are stepping way into the future when they step inside this new building” he said. “It will most definitely make the student, young and old, excited to learn, compete and create. The center will also create an environment where families will have the opportunity to learn together, which is extremely important.”

Progress Partners for Selma, AL, was established in November 2025 to drive economic development, education, and community pride. The organization is founded and driven by committed local and regional leaders who have been engaged in Selma for sustainable change and results

For partnership opportunities or additional information, contact Progress Partners for Selma.

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