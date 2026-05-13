'Leveraging Public Infrastructure for Private Innovation: Enamine and PAL Align'

Collaboration leverages PAL’s public research facilities and Enamine’s compound libraries to accelerate fragment-based lead discovery (FBLD).

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enamine Ltd., a global leader in chemical synthesis and compound libraries, has partnered with the Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL), a government funded, non profit research facility in the Republic of Korea, to establish a collaborative framework for crystallographic fragment screening.

Collaboration creates a unique partnership model: PAL provides open access to advanced crystallography infrastructure as part of its public mission, while Enamine contributes to commercial compound libraries and rapid hit to lead chemistry services. Together, they lower barriers for both academic researchers and industry partners, combining subsidised access to innovation.

Key collaboration benefits include:

• Access to experimentally refined fragment libraries and automated screening workflows

• Flexible cooperation models tailored to research needs

• Rapid fragment progression and hit to lead support from Enamine’s global resources

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦,” said Iaroslava Kos, PhD, Director, Business Development at Enamine.

Tetiana Matviiuk, PhD, Principal Scientist, Head of Library Design at Enamine, added: “𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘶𝘱. 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦’𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘦𝘵, 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘶𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘐𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘗𝘈𝘓’𝘴 𝘤𝘳𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘥.”

“𝘈𝘵 𝘗𝘈𝘓, 𝘸𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘣𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘤 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦,” said Jae-hee Jeong, Staff Engineer and X-FBDD Facility Lead at Pohang Accelerator Laboratory. “𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦, 𝘸𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘯𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘣𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘰𝘱-𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘦.”

About Enamine Ltd.

Enamine is the leading provider of chemical compounds and a scientifically driven, integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation for integrated drug discovery (IDD) with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical spaces. The company combines access to in-house-produced screening compounds (4.7 million in stock) and building blocks (350,000 in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services in bioinformatics, biology, and chemistry to advance and accelerate drug discovery efforts.

About Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL)

Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL) is a national research facility in the Republic of Korea that operates synchrotron radiation sources to support a wide range of scientific research. As a publicly funded institution, PAL provides open access to advanced experimental infrastructure for academic and industrial users, enabling studies in structural biology, materials science, chemistry, and related fields. PAL is committed to advancing scientific discovery by offering reliable and high-quality research capabilities to the global research community.

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