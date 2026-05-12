Search Guard Delivers Enterprise-Grade Data Security with Predictable Cost Savings

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Berlin-based vendor pairs production-grade Elasticsearch security with predictable licensing, delivering up to 70% lower TCO than Elastic Platinum.

Security teams shouldn't have to choose between control and cost. Authentication, access control, encryption at rest, and audit logging belong in every production Elasticsearch deployment as standard.” — Jochen Kressin, CEO, floragunn GmbH

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organisations expand their Elasticsearch infrastructures to power mission-critical search, analytics, and observability workloads, balancing strong data security with financial sustainability has become a defining priority. Search Guard, headquartered in Berlin, enables enterprises to achieve both: rigorous protection and substantial, predictable cost savings, without operational compromises.

Practical Security for Production Elasticsearch

Securing Elasticsearch in production is no longer about adding point tools. It is about integrating authentication, role-based access control, encryption, and audit logging into a single, coherent platform. Search Guard brings these capabilities together natively, so teams can deploy enterprise-grade controls in days rather than months.

Unlike high-cost subscription tiers that scale expenses alongside cluster growth, Search Guard offers enterprise-grade protection without volume-based licensing. Additional nodes are free of charge, and organizations pay only for production systems. Staging and test environments are free, while standby clusters are licensed at reduced rates. This model allows companies to reduce total cost of ownership by up to 50 to 70 percent compared to Elastic Platinum deployments.

Core Security Capabilities

Search Guard delivers comprehensive data security features designed for mission-critical environments:

- Complete Encryption at Rest, including Lucene files, snapshots, and translogs

- Fine-grained role-based access control with document- and field-level permissions

- Advanced authentication integrations (LDAP, Kerberos, OpenID Connect, SAML)

- Detailed audit logging for full operational traceability and compliance reporting

- Multi-tenancy support for isolated workloads on shared clusters

- Integrated real-time alerting with routing to Slack, email, and webhooks

Encryption keys remain fully under customer control, ensuring maximum data sovereignty and eliminating dependency on external key management systems. This is a critical requirement for regulated industries across the DACH region and beyond.

"Security teams shouldn't have to choose between control and cost. Search Guard is built on the principle that strong authentication, fine-grained access, encryption at rest, and audit logging should be standard parts of every production Elasticsearch deployment, not expensive add-ons locked behind premium tiers."

Jochen Kressin, CEO, floragunn GmbH

By combining strong security architecture with transparent, predictable licensing, Search Guard enables organizations to scale securely without unpredictable cost escalation, and to focus engineering time on delivering value rather than managing licenses.

Webinar: How to Secure Elasticsearch in Production A Practical Implementation Guide (20 May 2026)

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