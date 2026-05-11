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Election Notice

2026 Baca County Primary Election, June 30, 2026

Baca County, Colorado

Logic and Accuracy Testing as required by C.R.S. 1-7-509 (2) (b) on the voting equipment will be held at the Baca County Courthouse

741 Main Street, Springfield, CO 81073

At 1:00 p.m. on May 21, 2026

Test ballots will be voted and scanned to see that the central count is counting properly. Assessable voting machines will be tested to see that the vote count is recorded properly.

Anyone interested in this process is welcome to come.

Sharon Dubois, Baca County Clerk and Recorder

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Election Notice

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