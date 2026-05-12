Gauntlet AI Awarded a Position on Treasury's $118M Technical Workforce Development BPA

Austin-based AI engineering training company brings pay-for-performance talent model to the federal government

America's ability to lead in AI demands getting world-class engineering talent into government service. This contract puts our talent pipeline to work for the American people.” — Austen Allred, CEO - Gauntlet AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gauntlet AI (BloomTech Inc.) today announced it has been awarded a position on Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA 2032L226A00009) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury for Technical Workforce Development and Training. The BPA, established against Gauntlet's GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract (47QTCA26D003U, SIN 611420), runs through January 2031. Individual programs are scoped and competed through task orders issued to BPA holders.

The agreement gives Treasury bureaus and partner agencies access to two distinct workforce solutions: job-ready AI engineers trained to production standards before placement into federal roles, and intensive upskilling programs for existing federal employees looking to build or deepen technical capability in areas including AI engineering, cloud computing, data science, and cybersecurity.

"America's ability to lead in AI demands getting world-class engineering talent into government service," said Austen Allred, CEO of Gauntlet AI. "Gauntlet has trained hundreds of engineers in the last year alone — people who are ready to build and ship production AI systems immediately. This contract puts that pipeline to work for the American people."

Gauntlet's flagship program produces engineers through 10 weeks of 80-100 hour intensive, applied training built around real systems and real constraints. The company's Catalyst program offers a six-week upskilling track for existing federal employees — four weeks delivered virtually and two weeks in-person in Austin — designed for technical teams that need to move faster with AI.

The Treasury BPA is administered through The Treasury Common Services Center (TCSC) office. Gauntlet for America, the company's federal practice, was purpose-built to serve government workforce development missions.

This announcement describes a Blanket Purchase Agreement award. It does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service, or any federal agency.

About Gauntlet AI Gauntlet AI is an Austin-based AI engineering training and talent development company. The flagship train-to-hire program produces job-ready AI engineers through intensive 10-week fellowships. Its Catalyst program upskills existing technical teams. Gauntlet for America serves federal agencies through GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract 47QTCA26D003U. Learn more at gauntletai.com.

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