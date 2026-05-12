Certified! MRF-D 26 is Darwin’s first-ever Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force

DARWIN, Northern Territory, Australia — Under the Palawan sun, in the austerity and humidity of Balabac, Philippines, U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces completed the final rigorous requirements for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 to be certified as a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force, May 3, 2026.

The task force, which came together between October 2025 and January 2026 under the leadership of 5th Marine Regiment,1st Marine Division, I MEF, is the first MRF-D deployment to earn this certification since the rotational force was established in 2011.

“Being the first rotation of MRF-D to be certified as an SPMAGTF is an incredible statement on the capability of the force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. George Flynn, commanding officer of 5th Marine Regiment and MRF-D 26. “Achieving this milestone highlights our commitment as a crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.”

The certification process for MRF-D 26 began during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California and other locations in the southwestern U.S., before the SPMAGTF had even fully composited, gaining Marines and Sailors from the III MEF Hawaii-based Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, I MEF Information Group, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“Beginning with Steel Knight in southern California and culminating with Balikatan events on Palawan, our Marines and Sailors have put in a tremendous effort,” Flynn said. “The dedication, proficiency and resolve shown throughout this certification process reflect the standard we hold ourselves to as a postured and ready SPMAGTF.”

During SK25, the MRF-D 26 SPMAGTF embarked on their certification journey by establishing command and control nodes at geographically separate locations in California and Arizona. The team simulated movements of troops and cargo across distances like those from Darwin, Australia to the Philippines, roughly 1,600 nautical miles, with MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for rapid deployment.

Throughout the exercise in a variety of simulated scenarios, the team proved their ability to successfully reinforce an embassy, assist the U.S. Department of State in evacuating American citizens from a foreign country in a time of crisis, evacuate casualties, provide immediate and advanced medical care, support aviation nodes, and support expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO).

Flynn attributes success across the range of military operations to the individual Marines and Sailors.

“They are our competitive advantage, and the lessons we learn together will enhance our collective ability to ensure a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said.

After the successes during SK25 and the addition of the remaining members of the SPMAGTF in January, MRF-D 26 continued planning and preparation for deployment in mid-March, where they arrived in waves in Darwin for the 15th rotation of the deployment.

Upon arrival, the Marines and Sailors hit the ground running, participating in community engagement events to build trust and camaraderie with the public, including participation in Anzac Day commemorative services, and integrating with Australian counterparts in the Australian Defence Force through scenario-driven exercises like Wallaby Walk, during which the Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marines validated explosive ordnance disposal technical procedures. Additionally, MRF-D 26 Marines and Sailors with the Ground Combat Element, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, travelled to New Caledonia to conduct Tagata Toa 2026, a multinational combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Exercise Balikatan 2026 (BK26) was in full swing.

BK26, in its 41st year and hosted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, included forces from all U.S. services as well as Australia, Japan, Canada, and New Zealand. Covering a range of scenarios – from conventional warfare to foreign disaster response – BK26 was designed to ensure all participants remain prepared for a range of contingencies. MRF-D 26 played a key role in its execution during a counter-landing live-fire exercise in Aporawan, Palawan, where the Marines and Sailors with 1st Bn., 5th Marines worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Australian and New Zealand soldiers to support their Philippine Marine Corps counterparts in 3rd Marine Brigade to repel simulated enemy forces on Aporawan Beach.

But the true significance of BK26 for MRF-D was the opportunity it provided to complete the remaining certification requirements to become an SPMAGTF.

Marines with 1st Bn., 5th Marines validated their capability to execute tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel by rapidly planning, synergizing air and ground forces and successfully executing the recovery operation in a simulated time-compressed environment.

The logistical combat element of the MAGTF worked together with the aviation combat element, VMM-268, to successfully deliver supplies to troops in the field through MV-22B external lift capability and provided food and water to a notional civilian populace in Balabac through air delivery, proving their ability to support disaster relief activities in austere and geographically distributed environments.

Finally, the aviation and ground combat elements capped the certification process by inserting a multinational ground combat element in Balabac to simulate the seizure of an airfield and establish EABO. To succeed in this endeavor, MRF-D 26 employed a multinational reconnaissance team to shape the operation, and synchronized multiple crucial capabilities including fires, engineering reconnaissance and health services.

Success in SPMAGTF certification for the first time in MRF-D history demonstrates to allies, partners and adversaries alike, that MRF-D 26 is trained and ready to respond in any crisis or contingency. According to Flynn, when it comes to supporting allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, the cornerstone to the past and future successes of MRF-D 26 is rooted in the one thing that makes the Marine Corps what it is.

“It’s about the individual Marine and Sailor building trust and strengthening the bonds that form the true foundation of our alliance,” he said.

What has been earned through rigorous planning, preparation, training and trial by fire showcases the specific strength MRF-D 26.

“Our strength comes from our people. The Marines and Sailors of this rotation are highly trained, adaptable, and ready to work alongside our Australian counterparts,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. George Flynn, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force — certified.