Army Proud, CBP Strong: A Pathways Journey

Ebenezer Yeboah didn’t know his journey would lead to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “CBP”, when he joined the Army in 2013. Yet, that decision—and many others along the way—set him on the path to where he stands today.

During his military service, Yeboah discovered that several of his fellow soldiers were former CBP employees, having held roles such as CBP officer and technician. They encouraged him to consider CBP when he was ready for a new challenge.

Yeboah at his college graduation in 2019 after leaving the Army

“They told me about the career advancement, the benefits, and the support for veterans,” Yeboah said. Their words stayed with him as he continued to grow professionally.

After leaving the Army, Yeboah completed his bachelor’s degree and went on to earn a master’s. When it was time to put his academic knowledge into practice, he remembered the words of his former colleagues and set his sights on a career with CBP.

In 2023, Yeboah was selected for CBP’s Pathways Program, which helps veterans and students transition into federal careers. From the start, he experienced CBP’s commitment to helping candidates succeed, receiving guidance on how to tailor his resume for government hiring, as well as general support throughout the process. Once accepted into the program, Yeboah found that his graduate studies, particularly his research experience, prepared him well for the rigorous standards of his role as an import specialist.

The position allowed him to combine the precision he learned in the Army with the analytical skills he developed in school. But what stood out most was the sense of camaraderie and teamwork he found at CBP.

“There’s a lot of teamwork in the Army; you cannot do it by yourself,” he said. “That teamwork is exactly what I was looking for, and what helped me thrive at CBP.”

Yeboah also discovered that CBP values continuous learning. Beyond employee benefits like access to online professional development courses and tuition assistance, he found colleagues eager to share knowledge and a supervisor always willing to answer questions.

“Everybody here is helpful, to be honest. Even if a person can’t help, they’ll recommend someone who can. It’s a very connected kind of organization,” he said.

Today, Yeboah continues to thrive as an import specialist and looks forward to new opportunities to learn and grow. He appreciates the benefits that come with federal service, especially for veterans such as himself, and the supportive culture he’s found at CBP. While he’s not sure exactly where his path will lead next, he’s excited to explore the many avenues now open to him.

If you are ready to take the next step in your career, visit cbp.gov/careers or explore our Pathways Programs to see how you can start your own journey with CBP. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X to stay up to date on news and opportunities.