ETP Group Brings Unified Commerce to PRC 2026, India's Largest Retail Convention

Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO, ETP Group

ETP Group to showcase ETP Unify, its AI-powered Unified Commerce Platform, live at Booth RT 18, Mumbai, 13–14 May 2026.

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETP Group, one of Asia Pacific's most established retail technology companies, today announced its participation as the Unified Commerce Partner at the Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2026, India's largest B2B retail summit. The two-day event takes place on 13th and 14th May 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, drawing together the country's most influential retail leaders, operators, and technology innovators under one roof.At the heart of ETP Group's presence will be a live showcase of ETP Unify , its AI-powered, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform, offering retail decision-makers a hands-on look at how unified operations across stores, digital channels, inventory, fulfilment, and customer engagement can be orchestrated on a single intelligent engine.The Moment for Unified Commerce Has ArrivedIndia's retail sector is undergoing a structural shift. As shoppers move fluidly between physical stores, e-Commerce platforms, and social commerce channels, the retailers best positioned to win are those who can meet customers seamlessly at every touchpoint, not just one.Yet for many enterprises, the reality is fragmented: siloed systems, disconnected data, and operational complexity that grows with every new channel or market they enter.ETP Unify was built to solve exactly that. By consolidating every dimension of retail operations - POS, inventory, CRM, demand forecasting, omni-channel fulfilment, and customer intelligence - into a single, AI-driven platform, ETP Unify enables retailers to operate with the speed, consistency, and precision that modern commerce demands.PRC 2026 is where retail leaders can experience that transformation live, not as a concept, but as a working reality.What Retail Leaders Will Experience at Booth RT-18Visitors to Booth RT-18 will have direct access to ETP's team of retail technology specialists across both days, with the opportunity to explore:Unified POS, Inventory & CRM: a single, real-time operational view across all stores and channels, eliminating reconciliation delays and data silosAI-powered demand forecasting & product recommendations: intelligent predictions that sharpen replenishment decisions, reduce stockouts, and increase basket conversionOmni-channel orchestration: click & collect, ship from store, and endless aisle capabilities coordinated seamlessly across the retail network360° customer intelligence: a unified view of shopper behaviour across every touchpoint, enabling more relevant engagement and stronger loyaltyEach engagement at Booth RT-18 is designed as a personalised walkthrough, tailored to the specific operational challenges, scale, and growth ambitions of the visiting business. ETP's experts will be available for in-depth conversations with retail leaders, operators, and technology decision-makers throughout the event.Note: ETP Group representatives are available for demos and discussions at Booth RT-18 during PRC 2026. To schedule a private demonstration or media conversation, visit etpgroup.com/contact.Leadership PerspectiveNaresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO, ETP Group, offered the strategic context:"Retail in India is not defined solely by modern retail formats or e-Commerce platforms. It is defined by the connections between brands and their consumers. Technology must reinforce those connections, not complicate them. By integrating physical and digital commerce on a single unified platform, retailers can serve customers consistently, whether they are shopping in a local store, a grocery mart, or a flagship outlet. India has the talent, the leadership, and the scale to set new standards for retail excellence across Asia. Unified commerce is no longer an optional upgrade; it is the operating model for what comes next."37 Years at the Forefront of Retail TechnologyETP Group has been building retail technology for over three decades, long before unified commerce became an industry imperative. Today, the company powers more than 500 brands across 17 countries, offering a cloud-native, MACH-architecture platform stack that spans omni-channel POS, CRM, unified inventory, promotions, order management, warehouse management, logistics, and marketplace integrations.Its core platforms - ETP Unify for unified retail commerce and Ordazzle for e-Commerce and marketplace operations - are purpose-built for the complexity of large, multi-store, multi-channel, and multi-market enterprises. For retailers operating in low-connectivity environments, ETP V5 delivers a hybrid omni-channel model that brings the same operational intelligence to every store format.PRC 2026 marks a continued deepening of ETP Group's commitment to the Indian market, one of the fastest-growing retail ecosystems in the world, and one where the pressure to unify physical and digital operations has never been more acute.About Phygital Retail Convention 2026Phygital Retail Convention is India's premier B2B retail summit, combining a grand exhibition, industry conference, and awards platform. PRC 2026 will convene retail leaders, innovators, and technology pioneers for two days of strategic discussions, masterclasses, and innovation showcases centred on the future of retail in India and across global markets.

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