Norck Robotics Expands Advanced Automation Capabilities with Precision Actuation and Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Conveyor & Transfer Components High-precision custom components enabling advanced industrial systems Norck Robotics engineers demonstrating precision and innovation in industrial automation.

Delivering Custom Automation Systems, High-Torque Robotics, and Precision Engineering for Next-Generation Industrial Applications

Norck Robotics develops intelligent automation solutions that help manufacturers improve precision, efficiency, and scalability.” — Mucahit Basaran, CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norck Robotics, a specialized division of Norck focused on advanced robotic and automation technologies, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted precision engineering company delivering innovative precision automation systems and intelligent motion solutions for modern industries. By combining advanced manufacturing expertise with engineering-driven development, Norck Robotics provides scalable and highly adaptable custom automation solutions for robotics manufacturers, industrial integrators, and high-tech production environments.

As global industries accelerate investments in automation, precision control, and intelligent manufacturing, demand for highly reliable motion systems and engineered robotic components continues to grow. Norck Robotics addresses this demand with a portfolio of advanced actuation technologies, robotic integration capabilities, and engineered components designed to support next-generation industrial automation systems and evolving production ecosystems.

“The future of manufacturing depends on intelligent automation systems that combine precision, adaptability, and engineering innovation. At Norck Robotics, we are committed to developing advanced robotic technologies and custom automation solutions that help our customers improve efficiency, scalability, and long-term operational performance. Our mission is to empower manufacturers with reliable, high-performance automation systems built for the next era of smart industry.”

— Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Norck Robotics

Advanced Precision Linear Actuators for Intelligent Motion Control

Norck Robotics develops high-performance precision linear actuators engineered for applications requiring exceptional accuracy and long-term reliability. These systems are optimized for:

- Superior Positioning: High-resolution accuracy and repeatability for complex assembly tasks.

- Compact Integration: Slim-profile designs that reduce system footprint without sacrificing power.

- Synchronized Motion: Seamless coordination for multi-axis robotic environments.

- Versatile Application: Engineered for semiconductor manufacturing, medical automation, and high-speed packaging.

- Through optimized mechanical design, Norck Robotics enables customers to reduce system complexity and increase overall production performance.

High Torque Rotary Actuator Technologies for Robotic Performance

Norck Robotics also provides advanced electric and servo rotary actuator technologies designed for demanding dynamic environments. These solutions offer:

- Exceptional Torque Density: Maximum power output in a lightweight, compact form factor.

- High Responsiveness: Rapid acceleration and deceleration for agile robotic joint movements.

- Energy Efficiency: Optimized electromagnetic design to reduce operational costs and heat generation.

- Durability: Built for high-cycle industrial environments requiring minimal maintenance.

With growing demand for high-torque robotics, Norck Robotics continues to invest in engineering innovation that enables more capable and scalable robotic platforms.

Custom Automation Systems Designed for Modern Industry

As an experienced industrial automation supplier, Norck Robotics works closely with customers to design and develop fully integrated custom automation systems tailored to specific operational requirements. The company’s collaborative engineering model ensures that every solution aligns with production goals, system architecture, and long-term scalability needs.

Its comprehensive automation engineering services include:

- Robotic system design and integration

- Motion control engineering

- End-of-arm tooling development

- Custom actuator engineering

- Precision component manufacturing

- Turnkey automation cell development

- Simulation and manufacturability optimization

These capabilities enable Norck Robotics to provide highly specialized robotic automation solutions that support industries transitioning toward more intelligent, connected, and autonomous manufacturing environments.

Precision Manufacturing for Advanced Robotics Applications

Norck Robotics combines robotic engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce critical high-precision components for automation systems. The company manufactures complex micro precision parts, micro metal parts, and precision micro components used in robotics, sensing systems, medical technologies, and high-performance industrial equipment.

Its manufacturing expertise also includes advanced precision brass manufacturing for specialized mechanical and electromechanical applications requiring durability, conductivity, and dimensional consistency.

By integrating advanced CNC machining, additive manufacturing, and engineered material solutions, Norck Robotics supports customers developing next-generation electric robotics and intelligent automation technologies.

Engineering the Future of Intelligent Automation

Norck Robotics continues to advance the future of industrial automation through engineering-focused innovation, flexible manufacturing, and collaborative customer partnerships. The company’s expertise in precision automation systems, robotic motion technologies, and modern engineering solutions allows customers to accelerate development cycles while improving performance and operational efficiency.

With increasing demand for adaptable and scalable automation infrastructure, Norck Robotics remains committed to delivering intelligent technologies that help manufacturers build the next generation of connected and efficient industrial systems.

About Norck Robotics

Norck Robotics is a specialized automation and robotics division of Norck focused on delivering advanced robotic systems, precision motion technologies, and custom-engineered automation solutions for industrial applications. Built on Norck’s expertise in ultra-precision manufacturing and advanced engineering, Norck Robotics provides high-performance actuation systems, robotic end effectors, intelligent automation platforms, and engineered mechanical components for modern manufacturing environments.

The company supports customers with comprehensive engineering collaboration, custom design capabilities, and flexible on-demand production that help accelerate innovation and improve operational performance across robotics, automation, medical, semiconductor, and high-tech industries.

Build the future of your manufacturing today. To learn more about our precision motion technologies or to discuss a custom automation project, visit www.norckrobotics.com.



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