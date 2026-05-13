Numica Launches AI-Powered Platform to Run Its Acquired Accounting Practices

Numica Ledger automates billing, bookkeeping, tax filing, client communication and workflows across the company's portfolio of CPA firms.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numica, Inc., an operator of acquired CPA practices, today announced the launch of Numica Ledger, the company's internally developed AI platform that now powers day-to-day operations across its portfolio of accounting firms.

Numica Ledger is a unified suite built to run small and mid-sized accounting practices. It covers billing, general ledger, tax filing, client communication, practice management and workflow automation, and connects natively to major banks for automated transaction ingestion. Practices absorb deep operational improvements without disrupting the tools or workflows their clients already know.

"Most accounting practices weren't built to scale operationally," said Slava Orekoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Numica. "The work is done well, the client relationships are real, but the systems behind the scenes are held together by a single practitioner's habits. Numica Ledger is the platform we wished existed: one that absorbs the operational weight so the people who built these firms can focus on the parts of the work they actually love."

The Thesis

The suite was developed for internal use across Numica's acquired firms, not as a product for the broader market. The operational layer of an accounting practice, the part that exhausts retiring owners, is what AI can genuinely automate today. The client relationships and advisory judgment that define the practice stay in human hands.

What Numica Ledger Does

Billing. Automated invoicing tied to engagement letters and recurring service schedules.

General Ledger. AI-assisted transaction categorization and reconciliation across client books. Categorization accuracy exceeds 90%.

Client Communication. AI agents triage incoming client emails, extract attached documents and route files to the appropriate workflow. Clients communicate the way they always have; the firm's internal handling is standardized behind the scenes.

Workflows. Engagement and project tracking with automated next-step routing across all active client work.

Tax Filing. Automated preparation of federal and state tax returns, payroll tax filings, 1099 forms and other defined filing types. Human review is built into every submission.

Practice Management. Centralized management of client engagements, staff assignments, deadlines and firm-wide capacity, giving practice leaders full visibility into all active work.

Bank Integrations. Direct connections to major banking platforms for automated transaction ingestion.



The platform currently powers Numica's accounting practices, serving over 2,000 clients across multiple states. Numica Ledger touches over 80% of operational processes across the portfolio. The remaining 20%, client advisory, engagement review and direct client communication, stays with accountants by design.

"The buyers who keep their clients are the ones who absorb operational change internally rather than asking clients to adapt," Orekoff added. "Numica Ledger is what makes that possible at scale. We built it because we needed it: to honor the commitments we make to sellers, that their clients won't notice the transition, that their staff will get better tools rather than a restructuring, and that the practice they spent decades building will continue to feel like itself."

About Numica

Numica, Inc. is an operator of acquired CPA practices, founded by Slava Orekoff and Victor Lysenko. The company acquires established accounting firms from retiring owners and operates them on a simple promise: preserve client relationships, retain and develop existing staff, and support the work with technology built for the way accounting practices actually run. Numica currently serves over 2,000 clients across multiple states, with a national expansion underway. The company was built on the belief that small accounting firms that have served their communities for decades are worth preserving, and that thoughtful operators, not financial engineers, are the right stewards for them.

Learn more at numica.com.

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