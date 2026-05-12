vPlan AR Launches AI-Powered LiDAR Floor Planning Platform for Construction and Property Professionals

The platform combines iPhone LiDAR scanning, browser-based floor plan editing, AI-powered analysis, and CAD-ready exports into one modern workflow.

SHELBY TWP, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vPlan AR, a new AI-powered floor planning and spatial documentation platform, officially announced the launch of its web platform and iOS application designed for contractors, restoration companies, inspectors, estimators, architects, and property professionals.

Built around Apple LiDAR and RoomPlan technologies, vPlan AR allows users to scan rooms and buildings directly from supported iPhones and iPads, automatically generating accurate floor plans and spatial layouts in minutes.

The platform aims to modernize traditional property measurement and documentation workflows that often rely on manual measurements, paper sketches, or complex CAD processes.

“Construction and property teams still spend enormous amounts of time capturing measurements, recreating layouts, and managing disconnected tools,” said the vPlan AR team. “We built vPlan AR to simplify that process by combining mobile LiDAR scanning, browser-based editing, and AI-powered assistance into a single workflow.”

Using the vPlan AR iOS app, users can scan single rooms or entire multi-level structures using LiDAR-enabled Apple devices. Captured projects automatically sync to the cloud, where they can be edited using vPlan AR’s browser-based floor plan editor.

The platform supports:

* LiDAR-powered room and building scanning

* Automatic wall and dimension detection

* Multi-room and multi-floor projects

* Browser-based editing tools

* AI-powered floor plan analysis

* PDF, DXF, XML, and 3D model exports

* Cloud collaboration and sharing

vPlan AR’s built-in AI assistant can also help users analyze layouts, calculate room dimensions and square footage, answer plan-related questions, and streamline reporting workflows.

The company says the platform was designed specifically for real-world field operations across industries including:

* Construction

* Property restoration

* Insurance documentation

* Real estate

* Architecture

* Facility management

* Property inspections

Unlike traditional floor planning tools that often require expensive hardware or desktop-only workflows, vPlan AR focuses on accessibility through mobile-first spatial capture and cloud-based editing.

The vPlan AR iOS app is now available for supported iPhone and iPad devices, alongside the company’s browser-based web platform.

For more information, visit vPlan AR Official Website.

vPlan AR Quick Demo

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