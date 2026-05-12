Three-Time Emmy Award-Winning Designer Birgit C. Muller Hosts Exclusive Beverly Hills Pop-Up

Three-time Emmy Award-winning designer Birgit C. Muller (second from left) with guests at her exclusive Fashion & Art Pop-Up, Beverly Hills, May 7, 2026 — featuring the world premiere exhibition of artwork by Sanya Ilich.

An exclusive Beverly Hills evening brings together bespoke Birgit C. Muller Couture creations and the first-ever public exhibition of artwork by Sanya Ilich.

I don't design for trends. I design for moments — the kind you remember for the rest of your life. Each piece I create is made for one woman, one story.” — Birgit C. Muller

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning designer Birgit C. Muller hosted an exclusive Fashion & Art Pop-Up event on the evening of Wednesday, May 7, 2026, at 124 Lasky Drive, Beverly Hills. The private gathering brought together an elite circle of friends, industry producers, and influential tastemakers for an intimate evening at the intersection of bespoke couture and fine art.The event featured a curated selection of Birgit C. Muller Couture one-of-a-kind samples — a rare opportunity for guests to acquire pieces from the designer's celebrated collection of handcrafted, made-to-measure gowns. Alongside the couture presentation, guests were treated to the world premiere exhibition of original artwork by Sanya Ilich , marking the acclaimed artist's first public showing. Complementary drinks set the tone for a cultivated evening of culture and creativity.About Birgit C. Muller CoutureBirgit C. Muller is an Austrian-born, Beverly Hills-based fashion designer, producer, and philanthropist with over three decades of influence at the highest levels of the industry. Born in Vienna and raised in Marbella, Spain, Birgit is one of the most decorated names in American fashion design, holding three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design (2004, 2005, 2006) for her landmark work as in-house designer on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful — a rare feat in television history.Muller's early career spans the editorial pages of Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Elle, and she has dressed celebrities and styled iconic imagery alongside directors including David Lynch, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Bay, and Ridley Scott for studios such as Paramount, Disney, Sony, and Universal. Her couture work has been featured at prestigious events including Eva Longoria's Humanitarian Noble Gift Gala at the Dorchester Hotel in London, and she has partnered with luxury brands including Chopard, Harry Winston, Armani, and Max Mara.Birgit C. Muller Couture operates in an exclusive, appointment-driven model — each piece a singular creation, tailored for a private, discerning clientele who values artistry, craftsmanship, and individuality above all else. Her couture is not defined by trends but by timeless elegance — the kind that belongs on the most important nights of her clients' lives.What's Next: Saint Barths Beach Collection, Fall 2026Building on the momentum of her Beverly Hills pop-up, Birgit C. Muller is set to launch her highly anticipated Beach Collection in Saint Barths this Fall 2026. True to her couture philosophy, the collection will bring the same bespoke craftsmanship and refined aesthetic that defines her red carpet work into the world of luxury resort wear — designed for the woman who demands exceptional style in every setting. Further details on the Saint Barths launch will be announced in the coming months.Art Debut: Sanya IlichThe May 7th event also marked a significant cultural moment with the first public exhibition of original artwork by Sanya Ilich. A close collaborator and creative kindred spirit, Ilich brought a bold visual presence to the evening, her work resonating with the same spirit of artistic independence that defines Birgit C. Muller Couture. This dual presentation of fashion and fine art reflected Muller's long-held belief that personal style and artistic expression are inseparable.A Legacy of Excellence and PhilanthropyBeyond her creative work, Birgit C. Muller is recognized as a prominent philanthropist. In 2005, she received the Circle of Hope Award for her role in raising over $800,000 for the City of Hope National Medical Center, and continues to champion causes connecting fashion, culture, and global impact.

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