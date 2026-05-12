Digitech Systems Associates Recognized by ENX Magazine

Patti Garcia and Mike Randash Named 2026 Difference Makers

Congratulations to both Patti and Mike on being recognized as 2026 Difference Makers for the information management industry!” — HK Bain, CEO, Digitech Systems

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENX Magazine has selected Patti Garcia, Office Manager, and Mike Randash, Vice President of Sales, at Digitech Systems, as 2026 Difference Makers. This award recognizes individuals for extraordinary contributions to their employers and the information management industry.

With decades of experience in the information management industry, Mike Randash focuses on strengthening reseller partner relationships and leading teams that help partners and customers succeed. He is known for combining strategic sales leadership with integrity, tenacity, and a strong customer-first mindset. Among his critical contributions, Mike:

• Combines strong commercial instincts with deep technical understanding to solve real customer problems.

• Nurtures strong reseller relationships that lead to smarter product implementations, better customer results, and business success.

• Has built a sales team that shares a deep focus on partner and customer success.

After joining Digitech Systems in its early days, Patti Garcia has played an essential role in helping the organization grow without losing its operational discipline or human core. She is known throughout the company for exceptional attention to detail, deep institutional knowledge, and the kind of steady dependability that makes the entire business function better. Among her critical contributions, Patti:

• Helps maintain the daily infrastructure that allows leaders to lead, teams to execute, and customers to experience the company as organized, responsive, and reliable.

• Stewards Digitech Systems’ internal culture, consistently living out the company’s Attributes of Success and Goals and Values in practical, visible ways.

• Holds the company together through her selfless, highly professional presence with sound judgment and flawless consistency.

“What a treat to have two of our outstanding associates recognized by ENX Magazine! Patti and her staff have kept our offices running like clockwork since the very early days of Digitech Systems. Her selfless dependability is an essential part of success across the company. Mike’s laser focus on the success of our distribution partners has earned him deep respect across the industry. His energy and enthusiasm head up a team of top-notch sales folks who are invested in seeking outstanding outcomes for every partner and customer. Congratulations to both Patti and Mike on being recognized as 2026 Difference Makers for the information management industry!” -- HK Bain, CEO, Digitech Systems

Learn more about our high-quality products, including the only microservices information management product Sys.tm®, by visiting our website.

About Digitech Systems, LLC

Digitech Systems is the most trusted choice for intelligent information management and business process automation. Preferred by thousands of businesses worldwide from global conglomerates to Main Street, teams count on Digitech Systems to pave the path to more meaningful work by transforming how they handle digital files, processes, documents and more.

Celebrated by industry analysts and insiders for creating the best enterprise content management and workflow solutions on the market, Digitech Systems has an unsurpassed legacy of accelerating business performance by streamlining digital processes for organizations of any size with the Sys.tm®, PaperVision® and ImageSilo® brands. For decades, Digitech Systems’ technologies have kept their customers on the knowledge management leading edge. To learn more about Digitech Systems and their award-winning suite of information management, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Process Management (BPM), electronic forms, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technologies, visit www.digitechsystems.com.

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