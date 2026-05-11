Transportation Access Plan Agreement for White Stadium Update

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that city leaders signed a Transportation Access Plan Agreement (TAPA)—a formal set of commitments by a development team that is required of all Article 80 large projects—between the City of Boston and Boston Legacy Football Club (BLFC) for White Stadium. The agreement serves as a framework that sets clear rules for how fans will travel to and from White Stadium on Boston Legacy game days and locks in BLFC’s core commitments, including fully funding the transportation plan, at no cost to taxpayers.

For the first time, there will be a formalized transportation plan to manage how fans get in and out of White Stadium on BLFC game days while protecting Franklin Park and its surrounding neighborhoods. The plan was shaped by nearly two years of community input, including dozens of public meetings and conversations, and creates a blueprint for managing all large-scale events in Franklin Park moving forward.

The City will now launch the next round of community engagement and invite residents to help shape key details, such as the boundaries of the resident parking protection zone, the number of visitor parking passes for households, and managing parking on BLFC game days for other users and events at Franklin Park. On Thursday, June 11th, the City invites all interested members of the community to a public meeting at the William J. Devine Golf Course Club House, where residents can weigh in on all of these decisions and more before details are finalized.

“Franklin Park and White Stadium have hosted some of Boston’s largest gatherings for decades. Now, for the first time, we have a comprehensive plan to get people there safely and efficiently while protecting the beautiful parkland and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “After nearly a hundred meetings over the course of two years, we’ve reached an agreement with Boston Legacy FC to deliver a fully-funded transportation plan that will set the standard for managing big events at Franklin Park—at no cost to taxpayers. We now look forward to hearing directly from residents to finalize key details and we encourage everyone to join an upcoming community meeting.”

"Franklin Park has long needed a structured approach to managing large events, and this agreement is an important step toward achieving that. We look forward to continuing to work with the City and Boston Legacy FC to make sure the final details protect our park and our neighbors," said Rickie Thompson, President of the Franklin Park Coalition.

The transportation framework includes the following benefits:

For Fans:

Fans can get to games by public transit, shuttles, biking, walking, or rideshare, and they’ll make this choice when they buy tickets, helping the City plan ahead and minimize impact on the community.

Free shuttle service will run from Forest Hills, Ruggles, and JFK/UMass stations, plus shuttles from satellite parking lots located outside of the City, all operated and paid for by BLFC

For Residents and Park Users:

No BLFC spectator parking in Franklin Park or on neighborhood streets will be allowed on Boston Legacy game days

A dedicated game-day residential parking protection program for on-street parking will be in place and fully enforced—with all enforcement costs covered by BLFC

A parking reservation system for Franklin Park lots will ensure that zoo visitors, golfers, youth sports families, and other park users always have access to the Park on game days

For Surrounding Neighborhoods:

Traffic cameras connected to the City's Traffic Management Center will enable real-time monitoring on game days

A fully electric shuttle fleet for game days targeted for deployment within two years, a direct result of community feedback

After the first 10 games of the inaugural season, a report will be submitted to the City and the White Stadium Neighborhood Advisory Council, allowing the transportation plan to be evaluated and adjusted based on what actually happens. This report will also be prepared and reviewed annually after each season with the Council.

"We are committed to being a responsible partner in this community, and that includes how our fans get to and from White Stadium. This transportation plan ensures that match days at White Stadium are not only exciting for fans, but respectful of Franklin Park and its neighbors,” said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of Boston Legacy FC. “We’re proud to fully fund a model that prioritizes access, sustainability, and accountability from day one.”

The TAPA also includes site plans and operational exhibits, detailing shuttle drop-offs, pick-up zones, and dedicated bike parking areas, that lay the groundwork for the operational details for how to execute the game day transportation plan. Many of the decisions that matter most to residents are still ahead: Join the City and Boston Legacy Football Club on Thursday, June 11th at 6PM at the William J. Devine Golf Course Club House in Franklin Park. With a “community fair” format, the meeting will allow the City to hear feedback on the variety of key transportation plan decisions yet to be made. Additional engagement opportunities will also be announced at boston.gov/whitestadium. This announcement can also be accessed on Instagram, Bluesky, Facebook, Youtube, and TikTok.