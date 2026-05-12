Scalaix Joins Microsoft for Startups to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Scalaix Dashboard

The next-gen AI stack startup behind Axyen.AI joins Microsoft for Startups to accelerate enterprise adoption of its open multi-LLM platform.

Teams building with AI are stitching together model APIs, prompts, & logic just to ship a demo. Scalaix collapses that into one open, multi-LLM platform — and Microsoft for Startups helps us scale it.” — Shekhar Yadav

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalaix , a next-generation AI platform helping organizations design, build, and deploy production-grade AI systems, today announced its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups program. The collaboration provides Scalaix with access to powerful AI tools, Azure credits, and a global customer network — resources that will help the company scale faster and bring its open, multi-LLM platform to more teams worldwide.Scalaix is built around a simple idea: teams should be able to ship real AI outcomes without getting stuck in the gap between prototype and production. The platform combines open AI integrations, prompt engineering tools, and enterprise-grade scalability with a services layer of forward-deployed engineers and data operations. With Microsoft for Startups, Scalaix gains the cloud infrastructure, AI tooling, and go-to-market reach to extend that promise to a much broader set of customers."Joining Microsoft for Startups marks an exciting step forward for our team," said Shekhar Yadav, Founder and CEO of Scalaix. "We're building the next-gen AI stack — one that's open, multi-LLM, and built to scale — and Microsoft's technology and network give us the momentum to get there faster."“Microsoft for Startups empowers founders to build fast, scale smart, and sell more. By tapping into Azure’s advanced AI capabilities and enterprise-grade infrastructure, startups can accelerate innovation and bring impactful solutions to market. We’re excited to collaborate with Scalaix as they drive transformation in enterprise AI," said Hans Yang, VP, Microsoft for Startups.What Scalaix Is BuildingScalaix is developing a unified AI platform that lets organizations design, build, and deploy AI using open integrations, prompt engineering tools, and enterprise-grade scalability — without locking into any single model provider. The company complements its platform with custom build and expert services, including forward-deployed engineers, custom AI solution development, and data operations covering pipelines, labeling, and fine-tuning.The same underlying technology also powers Axyen.AI , Scalaix's consumer-facing product. Axyen.AI gives individuals and small teams a single workspace to access more than 20 leading AI models — including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and DeepSeek — with shared context, side-by-side comparisons, and reusable prompts. Together, Scalaix and Axyen.AI cover the full spectrum from enterprise AI infrastructure to everyday consumer productivity.Why Microsoft for Startups MattersFor Scalaix, the program brings together three things that compound: Azure infrastructure to support enterprise-scale workloads, access to advanced AI capabilities to keep the platform on the frontier of model innovation, and a customer network that opens doors to the kinds of organizations Scalaix was built to serve. The collaboration is a natural fit for a platform whose core value proposition is helping teams move from prototype to production without the guesswork — and doing so at the scale enterprises require.To learn more about Scalaix, visit https://scalaix.com For more on Microsoft for Startups, visit startups.microsoft.com.About Scalaix — Scalaix is a next-generation AI platform that helps organizations design, build, and deploy production-grade AI systems on top of an open, multi-LLM foundation. The company combines a flexible developer platform with expert services to help teams ship real outcomes, faster. Scalaix also powers Axyen.AI, a consumer-facing product offering unified access to 20+ leading AI models in a single workspace.

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