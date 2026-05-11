E23 Inside the Comanche Nation Casino Project

The future of Comanche Nation economic growth is the focus of this episode of Numu Tekwaru: The Comanche Talk Podcast.

In Episode 23, guests from Comanche Nation Entertainment discuss the Casino Master Plan project, what the proposal includes, and how expanded entertainment, hospitality, and gaming opportunities could create long-term benefits for the Nation and its tribal members. The conversation also breaks down how the resolution reached the General Council floor and why the upcoming vote matters.

Listen now and stay informed on issues shaping the future of our Nation, and don't forget to vote this weekend in the 2026 Comanche Nation General Election!