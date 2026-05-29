Visit Philadelphia to Launch Pop-Up ‘Love Note Wall’ at Fashion District This June

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2026 – Visit Philadelphia today announced a new public pop-up installation opening this June at Fashion District Philadelphia, inviting locals and visitors to share their handwritten love letters to the city.

Located near the entrance at 9th and Market streets, the Philly LOVE Stories activation encourages people to leave handwritten love notes celebrating the people, places, memories and moments that make Philadelphia special. Participants can write notes anonymously or sign their names, creating a collective portrait of the city through stories of friendship, family, community, chosen family and neighborhood pride.

The installation brings to life Visit Philadelphia’s popular Philly LOVE Stories video series, which highlights real stories of human connection in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. Since launching in February 2024, the series has featured more than two dozen stories and generated nearly one million views across platforms.

”There’s a reason Philadelphia is called the City of Brotherly Love: the people who live here truly mean it,” said Angela Val, president and CEO at Visit Philadelphia. “Philly LOVE Stories gives Philadelphians a place to share that affinity out loud in their own words, and gives visitors a chance to see for themselves what makes this city worth loving and coming back to again and again.”

Beyond the note wall, the space features a 50-inch digital monitor that streams past episodes of the series, alongside an illustrated display showcasing short excerpts from standout personalities. Each quote includes a unique QR code that links directly to the full video story on Instagram Reels.

“We started this project on social media to capture the raw, unfiltered affection that neighbors share for their blocks and each other,” said Farah Vogel, senior manager of social content and strategy at Visit Philadelphia. “Bringing the series into a physical space like the Fashion District takes that digital community and opens it up to the entire city, giving residents a shared canvas to tell their own love stories and celebrate what makes Philadelphia home.”

Featured past participants highlighted within the physical exhibit include:

The installation is part of Visit Philadelphia’s larger three-year civic pride campaign, which launched in 2024 and looks to amplify the pride Philadelphians feel for their city during a major global moment in 2026. The $3 million initiative is rooted in data that shows the No. 1 reason people visit Philadelphia is to see family and friends. As such, the civic pride campaign aims to transform everyday residents into passionate advocates for their communities, sustaining Philly pride year-round while driving measurable increases in visitation.

The public is encouraged to stop by throughout June, leave a note and share their own Philly LOVE Story on social media using #PhillyLOVEStories and tagging @visitphilly.

About Visit Philadelphia:

Visit Philadelphia® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

Visit Philadelphia’s work is supported by multiple funding partners, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more at VisitPA.com.

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