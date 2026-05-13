The Digital Ring Introduces AI-First SEO Strategy to Adapt to Changing Search Behavior

A more practical approach to staying visible as search continues to evolve

Users are doing research differently now; it used to be certain queries to gather information, but now they’re doing it more conversationally and more specifically.” — Riley Krutza, SEO Manager at The Digital Ring

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Ring is introducing an AI-first SEO strategy , built to help organizations adapt to how people are actually searching today.Search behavior has changed. People aren’t just Googling phrases anymore. They’re asking questions, talking with chatbots & LLMs, and getting direct answers without ever clicking a link. In many cases, those answers are generated and summarized by AI systems pulling from multiple sources. That shift changes what visibility looks like.AI-driven search prioritizes content that is clear, structured, and trusted enough to be cited within those responses, rather than simply ranked on a results page. Businesses that consistently publish structured, useful content across multiple channels are more likely to appear in AI-generated answers over time. This new approach by The Digital Ring is designed to reflect that reality.Rather than focusing only on rankings, the strategy looks at how content is structured, how clearly it communicates ideas, and how well it connects across a site. The goal is to make it easier for both users and AI systems to understand what a business does and why it matters.“The biggest thing is adapting to the search funnel. Users are doing research differently now; it used to be certain queries to gather information, but now they’re doing it more conversationally and more specifically,” says Riley Krutza, SEO Manager at The Digital Ring. These shifts in user behavior are clearly revealing themselves in client GA4 accounts. Krutza continues, “Instead of just asking for a list of tools, they are asking for help with specific struggles. This becomes a path that leads them toward a solution rather than them just directly looking for things.”The Digital Ring has used this data to develop a new AI-first SEO strategy built around a few core shifts:-A shift in focus from rankings to visibility, measuring success through mentions, citations, and overall presence across AI-generated results rather than position alone-Content designed to answer real questions directly, using formats like FAQs, guides, and structured summaries that AI systems can easily parse-Strong technical foundations, including structured data, internal linking, and fast, accessible pages that AI crawlers can interpret with confidence-A broader content footprint, expanding across platforms like video, press, and social to increase the likelihood of being referenced in AI-generated responsesThe Digital Ring’s AI-first SEO strategy is now part of its broader SEO offering, supporting organizations looking to stay visible as search continues to change.About The Digital RingThe Digital Ring is a full-service digital marketing and strategy agency focused on solving complex business challenges. The team works with organizations across all industries to clarify their message, strengthen their digital presence, and build systems that support long-term results. For more information visit thedigitalring.com.

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