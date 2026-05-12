Synter Rolls Out Major Platform Enhancements, Expanding Agentic AI Ad Execution Across 12+ Platforms

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synter , a technology company focused on agentic AI advertising execution, today announced a sweeping set of platform enhancements spanning creative generation, attribution and tracking, cross-platform connectivity, campaign management, and developer tools. Launched across February through April, the upgrades give businesses of every size the same execution power previously reserved for large agencies with deep platform expertise.Closing the Execution Gap in Agentic AI AdvertisingAny business can now prompt an AI agent to generate an advertising strategy. The harder problem is executing that strategy across a fragmented landscape of ad platforms — each with its own UI, API, campaign structure, and attribution mechanics. Synter was built to close that gap. Rather than generating strategy and leaving the heavy lifting to marketers, Synter connects directly to the APIs of 12+ ad platforms — including Meta, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit, Snapchat, Pinterest, Amazon DSP, DV360, YouTube, Microsoft Ads, and Spotify — and executes campaigns through a single conversational interface. The platform now manages over $26 million in ad spend and has demonstrated cost-per-acquisition improvements of more than 70%.Key Platform EnhancementsExpanded Ad Platform Coverage: Synter added full campaign management for Snapchat, Pinterest, and DV360; connected YouTube with OAuth and reporting; integrated Spotify Ads metrics; and repaired Reddit Ads OAuth. Google Drive and Search Console are now credentialed data sources. LinkedIn Ads was migrated to the current REST Creatives API.Full Creative Suite and AI Ad Generation: A complete creative suite — covering image, video, UGC, text, and voice ads — is now available natively in the Campaign IDE. A new HTML5 motion creative engine enables AI-planned animated ads with platform-specific export. AI video benchmarking scores creative against competitors before publishing, and auto-composite creatives automatically overlay logos and CTAs on generated image ads.End-to-End Attribution and Tracking: Auto-UTM injection feeds directly into all major CRMs, such as Attio, SFDC, Hubspot, Pipedrive, and Webflow for closed-loop attribution. A new pixel validator cross-checks IDs across seven platforms simultaneously, while an attribution debugger agent can identify and auto-remediate broken conversion tracking — a task that previously required a specialist.Smarter Campaign IDE and AI Agent: Pre-built campaign templates, campaign sharing via one-time passcode, persistent agent memory, and automated A/B creative loop experiments have all been added. Unified measurement reconciliation brings cross-platform spend and conversion data into a single view.MCP & Developer API Expansion: Synter's full creative suite is now accessible via MCP to clients including Claude Desktop and ChatGPT. A standalone MCP server has been deployed for improved reliability, and Synter is now listed in OpenAI's Apps directory.“Every business in America is trying to run ads with AI, and most of them are doing it wrong — not because AI isn’t powerful, but because no one has given it the tools and guardrails to actually execute,” said Joel Horwitz, CEO of Synter. “What no existing AI tool can do is log into 12 platforms, set up the campaigns, manage the creative, track the attribution, and optimize in real time. That’s the gap Synter fills.”AvailabilityAll enhancements are available to Synter customers now at syntermedia.ai. A free plan includes 10,000 credits per month. Paid plans start at a few hundred dollars per month, with a full managed service option beginning at $5,000 per month. Developers can access the Synter MCP server through Claude Desktop, ChatGPT, and other MCP-compatible clients.About SynterSynter(syntermedia.ai) is the AI agent operator for digital advertising. Like Claude Code is for software engineers, Synter is for marketers and businesses: a platform that connects frontier AI models to the APIs of 12+ ad platforms — Meta, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit, Snapchat, Pinterest, Amazon DSP, DV360, YouTube, Microsoft Ads, Spotify, and more — and executes campaigns on their behalf through a single conversational interface. Synter currently manages over $26 million in ad spend and has demonstrated cost-per-acquisition improvements of more than 70%. The platform’s multi-model architecture runs Gemini Pro for creative, Claude for execution, and GPT for research and strategy, with the flexibility to swap frontier models as the AI landscape evolves. You direct, they execute.

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