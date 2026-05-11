Unit 1 Retreat

Unit 1 held a retreat at Icelandic State Park on May 7 and 8. Lee Ann Barnhardt presented “Fill the Bucket…Creating a Positive Workplace,” a session focused on how small, intentional actions can build a supportive environment where staff feel valued. Staff left with “drops” to share meaningful recognition to help “fill each other’s buckets.” Jess Throlson provided an overview of North Dakota’s Specialty Courts, including adult treatment court, juvenile treatment court, domestic violence court, and veterans court, and highlighted the new specialty courts being added to other units this fall. Staff also enjoyed team-building activities, including a “Where in the Wild is that Courthouse?” trivia challenge and a scavenger hunt to close out each day. Staff Attorney Mikan Lovcik (standing) takes part in a session activity. Lee Ann Barnhardt presented a session on building a supportive workplace.

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