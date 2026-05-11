EPC Group Launches Mid-Market Microsoft 365 Acceleration Suite — Five Fixed-Fee Packages From $7,500

EPC Group Mid-Market Microsoft 365 Acceleration Suite, a portfolio of five fixed-fee, productized packages purpose-built for growing organizations of 100 to 2,500 users. EPC Group AI Consulting Services Leading North America AI Consulting and AI Governance Practice Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service - The First In the Industry - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services

Five fixed-fee packages for mid-market organizations of 100–2,500 users: Power BI Governance, Copilot Readiness, Purview Hardening, Fabric, Power Platform CoE.

But mid-market companies kept telling us the same thing: we need your frameworks, not your enterprise timeline or your enterprise price tag. So we productized. Five named packages. Fixed cost \ scope.” — Errin O'Connor, EPC Group CEO and Chief AI Architect

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America's oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, a five-time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, and the firm behind 10,000+ Microsoft implementations — today launched the EPC Group Mid-Market Microsoft 365 Acceleration Suite, a portfolio of five fixed-fee, productized packages purpose-built for growing organizations of 100 to 2,500 users.The Suite delivers the same governance, security, and modernization frameworks EPC Group has deployed across Fortune 500 enterprises, federal agencies, and regulated industries — compressed into structured, remote-first engagements priced below $20,000 and completed in two to six weeks. Every Suite engagement is anchored by EPC Group's Virtual Chief AI Officer ( vCAIO ) practice, with an optional fractional retainer from $6,500 per month."Our enterprise practice has been the engine of EPC Group for twenty-nine years — from the Federal Reserve eDiscovery effort during TARP under Congressional Oversight to today's Microsoft Copilot deployments at Fortune-ranked clients," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group."But mid-market companies kept telling us the same thing: 'we need your frameworks, not your enterprise timeline or your enterprise price tag.' So we productized. Five named packages. Fixed scope. Fixed fee. Remote-first. Same playbook we run at federal agencies — compressed for growing companies."THE FIVE PACKAGES IN THE SUITE1. Power BI Governance Jumpstart — $15,000 · 4 weeks · 200–2,000 users | https://www.epcgroup.net/power-bi-consulting Tenant audit, workspace taxonomy, role-based access framework, Purview sensitivity-label propagation into Power BI, certified dataset catalog (top 5), admin runbook, governance committee charter, and 30/60/90 roadmap. Built for mid-market firms whose Power BI sprawl has outpaced their governance model.2. Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Baseline — $9,500 · 3 weeks · 100–1,500 usersTenant-wide oversharing scan, Restricted SharePoint Search enablement, Conditional Access policies for Copilot, top-50 site remediation, and Copilot agent inventory. The Copilot pre-flight every mid-market organization should run before turning Copilot on.3. Microsoft Purview Hardening Sprint — $12,500 · 4 weeks · 250–2,500 users | https://www.epcgroup.net/services/microsoft-purview Sensitivity label taxonomy, Microsoft Purview DLP authoring for Copilot prompts and responses, DSPM for AI activation, Insider Risk Management configuration, Communication Compliance baseline, and eDiscovery readiness. Full Purview methodology is documented in EPC Group's Microsoft Purview Compliance Enterprise Guide.4. Microsoft Fabric Readiness Assessment — $7,500 · 2 weeks · 200–3,000 users | https://www.epcgroup.net/services/fabric-consulting Architecture review, capacity sizing for F-SKU and Premium environments, migration roadmap from legacy Power BI Premium, cost model, and Fabric operating model recommendation. The fastest path for mid-market firms evaluating Microsoft Fabric adoption.5. Power Platform Center-of-Excellence Setup (Remote-First) — $18,500 · 5 weeks · 300–2,500 users | https://www.epcgroup.net/microsoft-power-platform Environment strategy, DLP policies, citizen-developer governance framework, ALM pipeline, license optimization model, and CoE Starter Kit deployment. For mid-market organizations whose Power Apps and Power Automate adoption has outgrown their governance posture.THE vCAIO FRACTIONAL RETAINERFor mid-market organizations that need ongoing AI executive oversight without the cost of a full-time C-level hire, EPC Group's vCAIO Fractional Retainer is available from $6,500 per month on a quarterly minimum. The retainer covers AI governance committee leadership, Copilot rollout supervision, Purview policy oversight, and strategic alignment across Microsoft platform investments. | https://www.epcgroup.net/virtual-chief-ai-officer-vcaio-services WHO THE SUITE AND ITS OFFERINGS ARE DEDICATED FOREPC Group's Mid-Market Acceleration Suite is built for the following types of organization's:- Growing organizations of 100 to 2,500 users running Microsoft 365 E3 or E5- Companies preparing for Microsoft 365 Copilot rollout that need Purview sensitivity labels and DLP in place first- Mid-market firms whose Power BI, SharePoint, or Power Platform sprawl has outpaced their governance model- Organizations seeking enterprise-grade governance on a CFO-discretionary budget (under $20,000 per engagement)- Mid-market clients across the United States and Canada that need remote-first delivery aligned to U.S. enterprise standardsWHY MID-MARKET IS BUYING NOWEPC Group's field assessments across more than 240 Microsoft 365 tenants since August 2025 show that mid-market environments are typically running 60 to 400 Power BI workspaces with no formal taxonomy, no certified datasets, and no Microsoft Purview label propagation.The moment Microsoft 365 Copilot is enabled, every uncertified dataset and overshared SharePoint site becomes a potential exfiltration path — a risk amplified by the Varonis "Reprompt" attack disclosed in January 2026, which demonstrated that a single malicious prompt can drain a misconfigured tenant in seconds.The five Suite packages establish the foundation — governance, security, label propagation, certified datasets — before Copilot, AI, or further Microsoft Fabric expansion is layered on top.REMOTE-FIRST DELIVERYThe Suite is delivered remote-first from EPC Group's North American consulting bench headquartered in Houston, Texas, with optional on-site discovery sessions across the United States and Canada. All five packages follow the same engagement standards, governance baselines, and security controls EPC Group applies to its enterprise practice. Senior consultants assigned from day one with a single accountable PM.ABOUT EPC GROUPEPC Group serves organizations across all industries and all sizes throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's enterprise practice supports Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and multi-tenant regulated environments across healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, energy, education, retail, technology, and more. The firm's mid-market practice serves growing organizations of 100 to 2,500 users through structured, fixed-scope packages delivered remote-first.EPC Group is a five-time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, North America's oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, holder of all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations covering Modern Work, Security, Data & AI, Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, and Business Applications, and the firm behind 10,000+ Microsoft implementations and 1,500+ Power BI deployments.EPC Group holds a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100 on the G2 Spring 2026 Grid for Business Intelligence Consulting. Learn more at https://www.epcgroup.net or email EPC Group at contact@epcgroup.net.

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