Navy Establishes Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Aviation

The Department of the Navy (DON) todayestablishedthe Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Aviation, PAE(A), led by Vice Adm. John Dougherty IV. The PAE model is the new operational standard for the acquisition enterprise, injectingurgencyand a ruthless focus on accelerated capability delivery.

The organizational changes are key initiatives of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s directive to transform to a warfighting acquisition system, recognizing that acquisition is a warfighting function and must enable the continuous adaptation and improvement of the Navy’s warfighting capability.

“The needs of the warfighter demand that our acquisition systemmovefaster in order to outpace the threat,” said Jason Potter,performing theduties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RDA). “The establishment of these PAEs today will accelerate acquisition efforts in three key portfolios [Aviation, Mission Systems and Munitions].”

PAEs will have direct authority over an entire portfolio of like programs and associated technical, contracting and sustainment functions.

“PAEs are charged with ensuring our capability roadmaps are aligned and we’re putting our dollars toward the most consequential outcomes,” Doughertysaid. “It’s about integrating smartly across our entire portfolio of programs to deliver integrated warfighting capability—at speed.”

“Our acquisition workforce is critical to our warfighting capability and will demonstrate a fleet-first, warfighting ethos,” Doughertysaid. “Together, we will operate with a digital first mindset, aligning around shared goals, measuring progress to plan and informing our decisions with data.”

PAE(A) has three deputy PAEs:

Carrier Strike: Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle

Marine Corps Aviation: Maj. Gen. David Walsh

Maritime Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3): Rear Adm. Tony Rossi

PAE(A) also oversees capability development and integration,comprisedof Mission Engineering, the Rapid CapabilityCelland Disruptive Technology Development.

PAE(A)’s Rapid Capability Cell,closely linkedto the Department of the Navy’s Rapid Capabilities Office, will focus onidentifyingopportunities to adopt commercial technology quickly, conduct expedited prototyping and accelerate fielding when urgent operational needs arise.

Each PAEis responsible forunderstanding and actively managing the industrial base supporting its portfolio, including production capacity, supply chainriskand opportunities to expand or diversify suppliers.

PAEs have a mandate to prioritize commercial solutions as the default approach, maximize use of Modular Open System Architectures for development programs, obtain critical system interfaces with government purpose rights to enable modular competition and supply chain resiliency, and use faster contracting mechanisms such as Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs).