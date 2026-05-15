PAE SSP Promotes Commuting Options on National Bike to Work Day

On May 15, the D.C. Metropolitan area is observing National Bike to Work Day, promoting alternative methods of transportation to and from the city, including some that may have overall health benefits. Commuting to work in the nation’s capital can be a major challenge, especially with congested traffic during peak hours. Luckily, there are several substitutes for those traveling to and through Washington D.C.

The city, which is headquarters to various federal agencies and a frequently visited tourist attraction, offers easy access to metro rail and bus services for residents, visitors, and commuters. In fact, federal employees and active-duty/reserve servicemembers who work for the Department of War and are stationed in the National Capital Region are eligible to apply for the government-operated Mass Transportation Benefits Program. The metro, including its bus services, operate around D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, making traveling across the metropolitan area more convenient and easily accessible.

Other commuting options around the city include bicycling. In Washington D.C., there are multiple biking trails around the nation’s capital that can unpack some scenic routes through Rock Creek National Park, the tidal basin, and the Potomac River, to name a few.

Josh Kuyers, the Supervisor Associate Counsel for International Law and Arms Control in Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Office of Legal Counsel, is familiar with some of these biking routes and once used them to train for triathlons.

“My favorite local biking trail is the Hains Point/East Potomac Park loop,” he said. “It’s mostly a one-way 5k loop where – when in season – you can see around the cherry blossom-lined peninsula between the tidal basin, the wharf, the Potomac River, and Reagan National Airport.”

Although Kuyers walks to work nowadays, he said Hains Point is a great place to loop for those looking to exercise or train for competitions.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, physical activity – like walking and biking – promotes cardiovascular health and contributes to reducing various health risks. For anyone looking to explore new ways to come into the office, biking – and even walking – to work may have more underlying benefits than initially realized.

To learn more about National Bike to Work Day, including popular trails and routes, visit [https://www.biketoworkmetrodc.org/](https://www.biketoworkmetrodc.org/).

To learn more about the benefits to physical activity, visit [https://www.cdc.gov/physical-activity-basics/benefits/index.html](https://www.cdc.gov/physical-activity-basics/benefits/index.html).

To learn more and apply for the Mass Transportation Benefits Program, visit [https://www.whs.mil/Mass-Transportation-Benefit-Program/](https://www.whs.mil/Mass-Transportation-Benefit-Program/).