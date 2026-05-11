UMO Certification Strengthens 597th’s Port Mission Readiness

FORT EUSTIS, Va.– Sgt. Andrea Altamirano, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, "Rapid Support" operations team, transportation specialist, diligently worked to complete the Unit Movement Officer (UMO) course this week at brigade headquarters in Fort Eustis, Virginia. The only glimpse her team caught of her was the back of her head, as she remained focused on the intensive virtual training.

The UMO course is critical to ensuring mission readiness by preparing soldiers, noncommissioned officers and officers (E-5 through O-5) to plan, coordinate and oversee the movement of troops and equipment. This includes deployment planning, unit load plans and transportation by rail, air and vehicle, which is essential for rapid deployment and operational success.

According to Capt. Whitney Hodge, Rapid Support planning and operations officer, the UMO course directly enhances the core military occupational specialty of transportation management coordinators (88N) by expanding the soldier’s ability to translate movement requirements into executable plans, synchronize modes and nodes, and safeguard the accuracy of deployment data across the enterprise.

“Sgt. Altamirano’s selection for the course reflects her proven technical competence and the trust we place in her to represent the brigade with excellence,” Hodge said.

UMOs carry an important responsibility—reducing overall risk to soldiers, equipment and the civilian partners the brigade works with daily, otherwise known as the “fourth component.”

They expertly oversee proper cargo preparation, hazardous material packaging and documentation, and compliance with Army and civilian transportation regulations during air, sea, rail and convoy operations in support of large-scale combat operations and humanitarian aid missions.

This proficiency is vital to the brigade’s mission as it projects the joint force and sustains operations worldwide. Without properly trained UMOs, units may face delays, logistical errors or safety risks during mobilization and deployment.

UMOs serve as the link between unit leadership, battalion logistics (S-4) staff, installation transportation offices and external agencies.

This enables seamless coordination, accurate documentation and efficient movement planning.

The UMO course is managed by installation-level training centers such as the 426th Regiment, RTI Wisconsin at Fort McCoy, Fort Stewart and other One Army School System campuses, often utilizing mobile training teams and virtual instruction led by professional trainers, including senior 88N transportation management coordinators and mobility officers.

The course provides hands-on instruction in systems like the Transportation Coordinators' – Automated Information for Movements System II (TC-AIMS II), blocking and bracing, containerization, and load exercises, thus equipping participants with the technical knowledge necessary for the safe and effective transport of personnel and equipment.

Beyond formal training, UMO duties are often overseen by brigade mobility officers and division transportation officers; this contributes to on-the-job learning and mentorship.

UMOs are formally appointed officers, noncommissioned officers (NCOs) or civilians responsible for planning and executing the movement of a unit’s personnel and equipment from home station to deployment destinations.

UMO training is supported by references such as FORSCOM/ARNG Regulation 55-1 (Unit Movement Planning), Army Techniques Publication 3-35 and the UMO Handbook; a mobility officer, a specialized warrant officer, manages higher-level technical aspects of these deployments.

Altamirano’s participation in the UMO course in order to enhance her job skills is just one of the ways the 597th Transportation Brigade (Rapid Support) team provides expert oversight and support to its customers– ensuring readiness for any mission, whether it’s a training exercise or a real-world deployment.

Ongoing dedication to enhancing institutional knowledge and lifelong learning by Altamirano and all brigade Soldiers reflects the trust and confidence placed in them by the command team and the U.S. Army at large.