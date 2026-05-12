Rey Post is Commentator in Vice TV Soccer Docuseries

Post offers commentary on 1994 FIFA World Cup

SANTA FE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rey Post serves as a commentator in “Soccer’s American Dream,” a six-part docuseries which airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. (ET), from May 5-June 9, 2026 on VICE TV. Post is featured in Episode 2, airing on May 12 (also airing with the release of each new episode). Post is an Associate Broker at the Santa Fe, NM office of Sotheby’s International Realty. He is also the creator and host of the award-winning radio show “All Things Real Estate” (ATREradio.com).The series recounts America’s journey with soccer over four decades, offering a wide-ranging look at how soccer has become an integral part of American sports culture. The series focuses on critical moments in the U.S., including the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the rise of women’s soccer, and the hosting this summer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mexico and Canada. You can search this channel finder to find out how and where to watch the series locally.In Episode 2, Post highlights his role as the manager of U.S. Soccer’s successful campaign to bring the 1994 event to the U.S. for the first time. Post also held three positions with the ’94 U.S. Organizing Committee; and was the director of U.S. Soccer’s successful campaign to bring the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup to our nation for the first time.The collection of correspondence, documents, photographs, audio/visual elements and one-of-a-kind materials relating to Post’s years working in soccer, was acquired by the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University in Atlanta.This collection also includes materials relating to Post’s role as a senior advisor to South Korea’s successful 2002 FIFA World Cup bid campaign. The Rose Library also holds materials associated with Post’s invitation by the South African Football Association, to address a gathering of sports, government and business leaders, interested in pursuing a bid campaign to host the 2006 FIFA World Cup.Besides his experience in international sports, Post’s collection at the Rose Library speaks to his diverse career working in academia, political campaigns, real estate, government, broadcasting, career advising, and domestic and overseas marketing.For additional information: Rey Post - 202/550-2411 | reypost2@aol.com

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