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Navy Talent Acquisition Group

Northern Plains

1 Federal Drive, Suite 2501

Fort Snelling, MN 55111

For Immediate Release

POC: MC1 \(SW/AW\) Fred Gray IV Release No\. 003\-26 612\-916\-3780 | frederick\.m\.gray5\.mil@us\.navy\.mil Date: Apr\. 28, 2026

“Seeing Them Become Sailors”: O’Connor Powers Navy’s Future in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (Apr. 28, 2026) — Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nathan O’Connor, a Navy recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, is being recognized for his exceptional contributions to the Navy’s recruiting mission while serving in the same region where his journey began.

As the recruiter in charge of Navy Recruiting Station Duluth, O’Connor has helped establish the station as a top producer in northern Minnesota, earning multiple Sailor of the Quarter awards, Rookie of the Year honors in 2025, and NTAG Northern Plains Sailor of the Year for 2025.

A native of Roseau, Minnesota, O’Connor said returning home in a new role has made his work especially meaningful.

“Being born and raised here, shipping out to the fleet, and then coming back to help people the same way I was helped is amazing,” O’Connor said. “Giving my fellow Minnesotans a chance at a short or long-term career feels right.”

O’Connor joined the Navy at 19 after graduating from Roseau High School and went on to serve aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) and USS Sterett (DDG 104). He said those experiences built the foundation he relies on today.

“The Navy helped me grow as a person; more disciplined, more confident and more mature,” he said. “It gave me structure and showed me that if you keep pushing forward, you can accomplish anything.”

Transitioning from engineering duty to recruiting presented new challenges, but O’Connor said his mindset made the difference.

“Engineering and recruiting have different stressors,” he said. “Transitioning from a life in the propulsion plant was definitely tough, but once I aligned myself, it has been a lot smoother.”

Now focused on mentoring Future Sailors, O’Connor said the most rewarding part of recruiting is seeing the transformations of his Future Sailors.

“Seeing someone go from civilian life to becoming a Sailor is huge,” he said. “And hearing back from them once they’re in the fleet makes it all worth it.”

That impact became personal early in his recruiting tour.

“One of the first people I recruited was one of my closest childhood friends,” O’Connor said. “He went in as a Seabee and is doing great right now. That’s when it really hit me how much this job matters.”

O’Connor said recruiting is more than numbers, it’s about changing lives.

“I know I have the ability to make an amazing change in someone’s life,” he said. “When someone reaches back out and says, ‘thank you,’ that’s the best feeling you can get.”

Beyond the recruiting office, O’Connor stays connected to the community through volunteer work, including serving on funeral honors details.

“Being part of that was very eye-opening,” he said. “It reminds people that we will always honor and never forget our shipmates and fellow brothers and sisters at arms.”

His leadership at NRS Duluth reflects both his personal drive and commitment to the mission.

“My number one goal is to keep NRS Duluth a heavy hitter,” O’Connor said. “There is amazing potential up in northern Minnesota.”

He also emphasizes resilience and optimism as keys to success.

“I’ve learned that you’re going to face challenges and sometimes fail,” he said. “But if you keep moving forward, you’ll get it done.”

Looking ahead, O’Connor plans to continue his Navy career while pursuing a bachelor’s degree and striving for continued mission success throughout fiscal year 2026.

“I plan on making this a career,” he said. “I’ve seen what the Navy can do, not just for me, but for my family [referring to his two uncles that both retired from the Navy] and others. I want to keep being a part of that.”

O’Connor’s achievements underscore the Navy’s commitment to building strong communities, developing future leaders and providing opportunities for Americans to serve and succeed.

For more information about becoming a Navy Sailor, you can visit http://www.navy.com, visit your local recruiting station, or, if you are in the below listed states, call 612-305-8551.

NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin.

For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).