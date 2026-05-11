5/11/26 – TEMPORARY MORNING CLOSURES FOR MAKAPUʻU POINT LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

TEMPORARY MORNING CLOSURES FOR MAKAPUʻU POINT LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL

HONOLULU – The Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail will be closed temporarily for three mornings this month for essential maintenance. To ensure public safety during these operations the trail will be closed until 11 a.m. on the following Tuesdays:

● May 12

● May 19

● May 26

Recent months of heavy rainfall have led to significant overgrowth of vegetation along the trail. Maintenance crews will be conducting clearing work to improve trail conditions and preserve the surrounding landscape. This work will primarily involve the use of motorized string trimmers, which can cause small rocks and debris to become airborne.

The trail will reopen to the public each day at 11 a.m. once maintenance is completed.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail and parking lot (File):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3izoar3aercqi4fcck6qf/ACI8QvIwGK_uBzQk4wR3a9U?rlkey=zvtj54xu92jblacjpl10rbyyx&st=mn5g8pc0&dl=0

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]