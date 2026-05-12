Milly Pepper Debuts With Three Single-Origin Peppercorn Varietals and Refillable Mills

Milly Pepper black, white, and green Milly Mills and peppercorn tins.

The new brand is on a mission to set a fresh standard for better pepper by bringing quality and intention to an everyday kitchen staple

Pepper was once worth its weight in gold, traded as currency and prized for its flavor and power to preserve food. Somewhere along the way, we forgot why, and started treating it as an afterthought.” — Michael Laniak

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milly Pepper is on a mission to set a fresh standard for better pepper, transforming one of the world’s most used yet least understood spices from an afterthought to a kitchen hero. Launching with black, green, and white single-origin whole peppercorn varietals and refillable steel mills, Milly Pepper delivers peak freshness in every grind, allowing consumers to experience pepper’s aroma and flavor at its fullest.All of Milly Pepper’s peppercorns are sourced from a fourth-generation farm in the Andean foothills of Ecuador devoted solely to cultivating peppercorns, where volcanic soil, equatorial humidity, and elevation create ideal conditions for the fruit to thrive. Grown organically under regenerative practices and hand-harvested at peak ripeness, each peppercorn fruit is sun-dried on raised beds to protect its essential oils and piperine content. Never mixed, blended, stockpiled, or exposed to radiation, Milly Pepper works exclusively with whole peppercorns, with each varietal processed according to its own natural rhythm: green picked early, black fully matured and sun-dried, and white soaked and hulled. The result is pepper that is fully traceable, remarkably vibrant, and alive with the complexity of its terroir.To carry that depth of flavor from farm to plate, Milly Pepper designed a corresponding compact mill, the Milly Mill, that protects and unlocks the integrity of its peppercorns, intended to live on your countertop, not in your cupboard. Built as a durable and refillable tool, it replaces the plastic, one-time-use grinders that have long defined the spice aisle. The frame is made of steel with a powder-coated finish, and the grinding mechanism is ceramic. The mill invites cooks of all kinds to experience pepper at its freshest by grinding whole fruit at the moment of use – turning a simple step into a satisfying ritual. Adjustable settings offer a consistent, corrosion-free grind from coarsely cracked to fine, depending on the dish.“Pepper was once worth its weight in gold, traded as currency and prized for its flavor and power to preserve food. Somewhere along the way, we forgot why, and started treating it as an afterthought," said Michael Laniak, co-founder of Milly Pepper. "But pepper is a fruit, and like coffee or olive oil, its aroma and flavor fade with time. My co-founder, Roy Chan, and I built Milly to bring that same care and attention back to pepper, and we can't wait for people to experience the difference.”Milly Pepper’s launch arrives amid a broader shift toward elevating everyday pantry staples and cooking with greater intention. 81% of U.S. consumers say it’s important to purchase clean-label food products, reflecting growing demand for quality, provenance, and transparency in the kitchen. That is reinforced by how Americans are eating today: approximately 82% of meals consumed in the U.S. are now prepared at home. Milly Pepper meets this moment by bringing single-origin sourcing and fresh grinding to a staple used daily, offering home cooks a more thoughtful way to season their meals.Milly Pepper will launch with a bundle of all three peppercorn varietals and matching mills, a set of one peppercorn varietal and a matching mill, and tins of peppercorns. Customers can shop direct-to-consumer through www.millypepper.com . 1% of every sale goes back to the planet in partnership with 1% For the Planet. Follow along @gomillypepper FAQ:What is Milly Pepper?A single-origin pepper brand offering fresh black, green, and white whole peppercorn varietals paired with refillable mills.Where does Milly Pepper source its peppercorns?A fourth-generation farm in the Andean foothills of Ecuador.What's the difference between black, white, and green pepper?Black is fully ripe and bold. White is hulled and earthy. Green is picked early and bright.Why does freshly ground pepper taste better?Pepper's essential oils fade the moment it is ground. Grinding whole peppercorns fresh preserves the aroma and complexity that pre-ground pepper loses.Is pepper a fruit?Yes.What is the Milly Mill?A refillable steel grinder with a ceramic mechanism, built to replace disposable plastic grinders.What does Milly Pepper cost?Discovery Set ($78): All three varietals plus a matching mill each.Starter Set ($28): One varietal plus a matching mill.Pepper Tin ($14): Two-ounce tin in black, green, or white.Where is Milly Pepper sold?Online at www.millypepper.com

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